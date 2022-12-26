ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties

NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
