WTOK-TV
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following several burglaries in the county. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory D. Corsello was taken into custody Christmas Eve. Corsello has been charged with the burglary of two convenience stores that happened...
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
WLBT
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy Rd in Meridian. An investigator with the police department told News 11 they are treating this as a homicide investigation as of right now. This is a developing story.
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
kicks96news.com
Another Stolen Car in Leake County and More
On Monday at 7:58 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on Highway 487 east for a report of a stolen vehicle. At 12:28 p.m., officers were requested to a residence on Hudson Road for a person causing a disturbance. At 7:37 p.m., there was a report of shots fired...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and seat belt grants
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently the City of Waynesboro has faced several tragic shootings, which the Assistant Police Chief, Johnathon Platt, offered condolences on before discussing the grants the department recently received. Although the grants cannot help the situations that previously unfolded, Platt hopes that these will lower the likelihood of...
WTOK-TV
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff Department is searching for Tyler Mashburn, believed to be involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the incident started on North Jackson Avenue in Quitman. The call came in to 911 about the individual brandishing a weapon.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
WTOK-TV
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving the scene of a wreck. Deputies said Mashburn, 30, wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived. He’s also wanted for grand larceny.
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
WTOK-TV
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a collision Christmas Day in Clarke County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11. It happened about 9:30 p.m. MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said Wilt Alford, 42, of Pachuta, was hit by a Nissan...
WTOK-TV
Meridian street to be closed for maintenance
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Grand Avenue, between North Frontage Road and St. John Street, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 13. Hemphill Construction Company will install a 24-inch sewer main line under Grand Avenue. The city provided a...
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests
SAMUEL BROOKS, 66, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $0. RUBIN L CALBERT, 37, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Leo, CPD. Bond$0, $0. ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0....
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin on East Pine Street. According to Scoggin, a heat lamp started the fire around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The flames then moved into the attic...
WTOK-TV
Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime continues to be a concern for residents, businesses and law enforcement. Meridian Police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year. Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the current homicide numbers for this...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
