Charlotte, NC

WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
ROCKWELL, NC
WBTV

Pet Day with the Humane Society of Charlotte

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 5 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Ty Pennington Coming To Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show

He’s a self-described “jack of all trades” who has put his many skills to good use. Ty Pennington is television host, artist, carpenter, author, and even a former model and actor. The Atlanta native parlayed his carpentry and design background into a job on the TLC home improvement reality show Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. That led Ty to hosting the Emmy Award-winning ABC reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
countynews4you.com

Meet Our Christmas Family

Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent. Madalina has been missing since late November and wasn’t reported missing by her parents until Dec. 15. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be...
ROCK HILL, SC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family warns against drunk driving on anniversary of mother, grandmother's death

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Ten years after a Charlotte mother and grandmother were killed by a drunk driver in Matthews, their family is urging others to be safe this holiday season. The crash happened on December 26, 2012, at the intersection of Matthews Township Parkway and Independence Boulevard. Marie Crook, 62, and Jennifer Hunt, 37, were killed and Hunt's daughters were injured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Noon Year’s Eve at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Celebrate New Year’s Eve early with the younger members of the family. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, at 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC, is holding Noon Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feel free to show up in your pajamas...
BELMONT, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Upworthy

Husband renovates wife’s childhood home built in 1906 and reinstates it to its former glory

Jessica Miller's old childhood house, tucked on Union Street in the center of downtown Concord, North Carolina, is brimming with history and melancholy musings. She and her family moved there around the late 1980s, although its once-glorious Edwardian architecture—complete with a stately columned exterior—was built by the Archibalds in 1906, according to the current owner. A succession of historic residents then followed. The mansion deteriorated significantly over time. Jessica had no idea that she would return to that magnificent mansion on that historic street with her husband, Adam Miller, to totally preserve and restore it to its former glory—and then some. Adam, 38, restores old properties for a livelihood and records his initiatives on social media. Jessica, 35, is in charge of the interior design. “Her whole childhood revolved around the house and friends and family, congregating and sharing memories,” Adam told The Epoch Times. “Our house was definitely the epicenter for a big, giant family.”
CONCORD, NC

