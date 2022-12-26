Read full article on original website
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WBTV
Pet Day with the Humane Society of Charlotte
This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 5 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
Mooresville woman asks for Christmas cards to be sent to father with Alzheimer’s; gets hundreds
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville woman posted on Facebook asking for Christmas cards for her dad, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom McCarthy now has hundreds of cards for what could be his last Christmas. The 94-year-old man spent his glory days interviewing his idols before becoming...
Centre Daily
A man and his dog were reunited after 3-1/2 years. Then they parted again — for good reason.
This story was originally published in The Charlotte Observer. Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA...
kiss951.com
Ty Pennington Coming To Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show
He’s a self-described “jack of all trades” who has put his many skills to good use. Ty Pennington is television host, artist, carpenter, author, and even a former model and actor. The Atlanta native parlayed his carpentry and design background into a job on the TLC home improvement reality show Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. That led Ty to hosting the Emmy Award-winning ABC reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Charlotte barber retires after 61 years: ‘It’s been good to me’
CHARLOTTE — After 61 years, Roger Cloninger is saying “so long” to a job and people he’s come to love. The longtime Charlotte barber worked for 20 years at the since-demolished Charlottetowne Mall, before moving to the Park Road shop where reporter Elsa Gillis met him.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
countynews4you.com
Meet Our Christmas Family
Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
WBTV
Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent. Madalina has been missing since late November and wasn’t reported missing by her parents until Dec. 15. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be...
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
WCNC
Charlotte family warns against drunk driving on anniversary of mother, grandmother's death
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Ten years after a Charlotte mother and grandmother were killed by a drunk driver in Matthews, their family is urging others to be safe this holiday season. The crash happened on December 26, 2012, at the intersection of Matthews Township Parkway and Independence Boulevard. Marie Crook, 62, and Jennifer Hunt, 37, were killed and Hunt's daughters were injured.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Noon Year’s Eve at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
Celebrate New Year’s Eve early with the younger members of the family. Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, at 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC, is holding Noon Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feel free to show up in your pajamas...
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
Grandmother shot while asleep inside northwest Charlotte home, family says
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother in her 70s was shot in the foot while she was sleeping in her bed in her northwest Charlotte home Wednesday night, her son told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. It happened at a home on...
WBTV
Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
chapelboro.com
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
Upworthy
Husband renovates wife’s childhood home built in 1906 and reinstates it to its former glory
Jessica Miller's old childhood house, tucked on Union Street in the center of downtown Concord, North Carolina, is brimming with history and melancholy musings. She and her family moved there around the late 1980s, although its once-glorious Edwardian architecture—complete with a stately columned exterior—was built by the Archibalds in 1906, according to the current owner. A succession of historic residents then followed. The mansion deteriorated significantly over time. Jessica had no idea that she would return to that magnificent mansion on that historic street with her husband, Adam Miller, to totally preserve and restore it to its former glory—and then some. Adam, 38, restores old properties for a livelihood and records his initiatives on social media. Jessica, 35, is in charge of the interior design. “Her whole childhood revolved around the house and friends and family, congregating and sharing memories,” Adam told The Epoch Times. “Our house was definitely the epicenter for a big, giant family.”
