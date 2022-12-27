Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November.

Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.

However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to life back in the top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

The game will be played at 8:00pm (GMT) on Tuesday 27 December at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video . That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, Colback; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Odds

Man United - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Nottingham Forest - 9/1

Prediction

Manchester United, in their first league game after Cristiano Ronaldo’s depature, will want to make a rapid start over the festive period and hosting a Forest side who have struggled this season is a perfect matchup for them. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest