ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2rsi_0jvKgSrZ00

Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November.

Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.

However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to life back in the top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

The game will be played at 8:00pm (GMT) on Tuesday 27 December at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video . That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, Colback; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Odds

Man United - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Nottingham Forest - 9/1

Prediction

Manchester United, in their first league game after Cristiano Ronaldo’s depature, will want to make a rapid start over the festive period and hosting a Forest side who have struggled this season is a perfect matchup for them. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Gunners extend lead at the top

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his...
The Independent

Wolves vs Man United player ratings: Raphael Varane imperious and Marcus Rashford responds in style

Manchester United had substitute Marcus Rashford to thank as they won 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.The forward had been left out of the line-up due to a disciplinary matter but he came off the bench to dart infield and power in the winner with a little over 10 minutes remaining, before his work rate and determination ended in another late strike which was ruled out for handball.Alejandro Garnacho had the first big chance of the game after intercepting a short pass back to Jose Sa, but the Wolves stopper reacted well.Antony also had a close-range opportunity, while...
The Independent

Steve Cooper appreciates ‘joined-up thinking’ on transfers at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says everyone at the club is aligned in their plans for the January transfer window.Cooper has already revealed that Forest will not be “ashamed” to bring more signings in the window as they try to plot Premier League survival, despite making 22 signings in the summer.Since then Forest have brought in Filippo Giraldi as sporting director and Cooper says everyone is now on the same page.“What’s different between the last window and this one is Filippo Giraldi is in now as sporting director and he takes a lot of the responsibility for the transfer windows,”...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal not getting carried away despite Premier League lead

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted there was still a “long, long” way to go in the Premier League title race after the leaders ended the year seven points clear courtesy of a thrilling 4-2 win at Brighton.Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli helped the Gunners tighten their stranglehold on top spot going into 2023.The visitors led 3-0 and 4-1 at the Amex Stadium but survived a nervy finish after a VAR intervention prevented the Seagulls reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a minute to play.Here's how things look going into 2023 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Yn6pXOScot— Premier League...
The Independent

I overslept – Marcus Rashford dropped over lateness but hits winner from bench

Marcus Rashford revealed he was dropped for oversleeping and being late to a team meeting before snatching Manchester United’s winner at Wolves.The striker came off the bench to inspire United’s 1-0 victory at Molineux having been sanctioned for breaking manager Erik ten Hag’s rules.It lifted United into the top four and above Tottenham – who host Aston Villa on New Year’s Day – and Rashford admitted he was to blame for being axed.He told BT Sport: “Obviously it’s team rules. I made a mistake. That can happen. I’m obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision and I’m...
The Independent

Arsenal extend Premier League lead to seven points with victory at Brighton

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his first...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Arsenal strengthen grip at top with thrilling win over Brighton

Arsenal will head into the new year with a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League following a 4-2 win at Brighton.Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just 65 seconds before Martin Odegaard doubled Arsenal’s advantage with Eddie Nketiah adding a third shortly after the interval.Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for the Seagulls only for Gabriel Martinelli to net Arsenal’s fourth.Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a second for the home side, but Mikel Arteta’s side saw out the the final Premier League fixture of 2022 to record another victory.Earlier, Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022...
The Independent

Joao Palhinha earns Fulham late win over rock bottom Southampton

Southampton will begin 2023 at the foot of the Premier League after a last-gasp Joao Palhinha goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new Saints boss Nathan Jones after scoring a free-kick to cancel out his own own-goal.But Palhinha struck a minute from time with a far-post header to leave Southampton rock bottom.Fulham, meanwhile, will end the year as top dogs in west London after climbing above Chelsea and Brentford, despite top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missing a stoppage-time penalty.Fittingly it was their first home match since the death of their...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Man City and Newcastle held as Marcus Rashford nets late Man Utd winner

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.Erling Haaland looked to have put City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium before Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.It ended a run of four games without a win for Everton and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten...
The Independent

Scott Parker appointed Club Brugge manager for first job outside England

Scott Parker has been named as the new head coach of Club Brugge.The 42-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the club’s approach in the transfer market.Parker’s new job with the three-time Belgian champions will see him get an opportunity to manage in the Champions League after they progressed to the knockout stages, where they are due to face Benfica when the competitions resumes in February.However, they are off the pace in the Jupiler Pro League, 12 points behind leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 Boxing Day draw...
The Independent

Newcastle’s winning run ends with goalless draw at home to Leeds

Fabian Schar wasted a hat-trick of chances as Newcastle’s hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were dashed by Leeds.The Magpies’ best opportunities on an ultimately barren afternoon fell to the Switzerland international and fellow defender Dan Burn, but neither was able to break the deadlock and the Yorkshiremen emerged with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.Eddie Howe’s men dominated, particularly after the break, but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and it took a fine save from opposite number Nick Pope to prevent Rodrigo from snatching three points in front of a...
The Independent

Late Fulham winner leaves Southampton boss Nathan Jones ‘absolutely devastated’

Nathan Jones was left “devastated” by the last-gasp Fulham goal which condemned Southampton to a 2-1 defeat.Saints will begin 2023 at the foot of the Premier League after Joao Palhinha struck two minutes from time.James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new boss Nathan Jones after scoring with a trademark free-kick to cancel out his own own-goal, after he deflected in Andreas Pereira’s shot.But Palhinha’s far-post header from a corner left Southampton rock bottom going into the new year.“To have that level of performance and to come out with nothing is very frustrating,” said Jones.“We showed at...
The Independent

Another goal for Erling Haaland but Manchester City left frustrated

Erling Haaland went into Manchester City’s home clash with Everton on Saturday having set a new record on his previous outing as he continued his remarkable scoring form.The 22-year-old’s brace in the 3-1 win at Leeds three days earlier had seen him become the quickest player to get to 20 Premier League goals, doing so in 14 appearances.Here, we look at how Haaland fared as City were held to a 1-1 by the Toffees:Early concernThere was a worrying moment early on as Haaland was left on the turf with a boot off, apparently hurt, following a challenge with Bed Godfrey...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola left to rue dropped points against Everton as Frank Lampard praises ‘character’

Pep Guardiola bemoaned the loss of two points but had no complaints about Everton’s approach after the Merseysiders snatched an unexpected 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Demarai Gray cancelled out an Erling Haaland strike with a stunning equaliser in a feisty Premier League clash on Saturday.Everton’s game plan frustrated City in a stop-start, foul-ridden and ill-tempered contest – although the largest contributor to the 11 minutes’ stoppage time played in the second half was the need for one of the assistant referees to have his headset repaired.City manager Guardiola said: “They made a fantastic goal with the first shot on...
The Independent

Demarai Gray’s superb strike earns Everton welcome point at Manchester City

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as struggling Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.Erling Haaland looked to have put champions City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium with his 27th goal in just 21 appearances for the club.The prolific Norwegian struck in clinical fashion after 24 minutes but Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.FT. Ending 2022 with a big point on the road! UTT! ✊💙 pic.twitter.com/BTk38VcoCH— Everton (@Everton) December 31, 2022John Stones had earlier hit the...
The Independent

No excuses from Graham Potter as Chelsea strive to reignite campaign

Graham Potter feels there is no point in making any excuses over the ongoing challenges the Chelsea squad face to get their Premier League campaign moving in the right direction again.The Blues returned to action with victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday night, which ended a run of three successive defeats ahead of the World Cup break.There was, however, more bad news on the injury front when defender Reece James was forced off during the second half with a setback to the knee problem which had ruled him out of England duty in Qatar. ...
The Independent

Eberechi Eze scores to ensure Crystal Palace secure victory in front of Bournemouth’s new owners

Crystal Palace picked up three crucial points in their final game of 2022 with a 2-0 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth.Both goals for Palace, who had failed to register any shots on target in their Boxing Day loss to Fulham, came from first-half set pieces.Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he nodded in a corner from Michael Olise, who also set up Eberechi Eze for the Eagles’ second.New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the pitch before kick-off, but the sprinkle of Hollywood stardust did little to lift Gary O’Neil’s side.There was just...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira hails ‘good team performance’ as Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth

Crystal Palace may have answered some of their critics with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday but Patrick Vieira insisted he never had any doubts over the quality of his side.Having failed to register a single shot on target in their Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Palace took control of this match with two first-half goals from set-pieces, both taken by Michael Olise and finished by Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze.Palace have struggled for consistency in the first half of the season, but sit just outside the Premier League’s top 10 going into the new year.“It was a really...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy