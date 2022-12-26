Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Gisele Bundchen Rocks Daisy Dukes Out With Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13: Photos
Gisele Bundchen, 42, looked relaxed and happy during her latest outing with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The model, who recently filed for divorce from her kids’ father, Tom Brady, wore a flowing black and white patterned top and a pair of daisy dukes as she was photographed outside in Miami Beach, FL. She accessorized with sunglasses as her long hair was down and she flashed a smile while getting out of a vehicle at one point.
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time
Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits
We just included Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III yesterday in our 2022 new couples list, but their relationship may have come to an end. According to Us Weekly, the couple has broken up after less than a year of dating. The news is surprising, considering they were...
Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Might Have Made Up, But They’re Selling Their New Home (For a Whole Lot of Moolah)
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are still going strong, but they’re selling their new home for a lot of money.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Alums Form New Team With ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Castmembers (Exclusive)
A quartet of top-selling L.A. luxury real estate agents, all known for reality TV appearances, are joining forces. Former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency are linking up with Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld (both seen on the new Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills) to form the new team Bond Collective. The Bond Collective team — which links Harris and Parnes’ Bond Street Partners team with the Grauman Rosenfeld Group — will encompass more than 50 agents at The Agency. “I’m beyond excited for what the future holds. David and I are extremely grateful for...
Why Did James Harris and David Parnes Leave 'Million Dollar Listing'?
A mansion in Beverly Hills? Millions of dollars. Watching the drama unfold between the high-end realtors that sell those homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Priceless. The cast of the flagship series returns for Season 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8, and a few familiar faces are missing. Longtime cast...
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Reveals What Sets His Show Apart From 'Selling Sunset': 'We Have Real Estate Licenses'
Josh Flagg doesn't mince words. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star has never been afraid to deliver the honest truth exactly the way he sees it when it comes to fashion, selling homes, his famous friends or why he feels the Bravo real estate show supersedes the many others like it. Flagg spoke exclusively with OK! about his show's ever growing ratings, why he feels his cast is more authentic than Selling Sunset or Buying Beverly Hills and which one out of his Hollywood pals has the most real estate knowledge. MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC...
SheKnows
Sylvester Stallone Lists Ultra-Private Hidden Hills Home for $22.5 Million Almost Nine Months After Buying It – See Photos!
Sylvester Stallone has been through a lot of back and forth this year. With his longtime wife Jennifer Flavin — the two announced their divorce only to get back together again shortly after — and with real estate. Stallone bought an ultra-private home in Hidden Hills in March only to put it back on the market for a few million more in December.
Rick Hilton Exiting Hilton & Hyland Real Estate Brokerage as Ownership Changes Hands
Following a wave of defections to a burgeoning rival, the venerable Beverly Hills real estate brokerage of Hilton & Hyland has new ownership, with co-founder and chairman Rick Hilton and his son, Barron Hilton, exiting the company. In a formal announcement, Hilton & Hyland revealed that Lori Hyland is taking 100 percent ownership of the firm. A fine artist, she is the wife of the late Jeff Hyland, who co-founded Hilton & Hyland in 1993 with Rick Hilton. Jeff Hyland — also an architectural historian who authored the book Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills — passed away last February from cancer.More from...
Where Is ‘Chef Dynasty: House of Fang’ Filmed? Location Holds Meaning for Kathy Fang
Many Food Network fans know Kathy Fang. The chef has appeared on several reality shows on the network, including Chopped. Now, the star is back in Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, which delves into her relationship with her father, famed restaurateur, Peter Fang. Article continues below advertisement. While many Food...
Glass Onion: Miles Bron’s island getaway ‘listed on Zillow for $450m’
The luxurious Greek island estate where Glass Onion is set has been listed for sale on Zillow for $450m (£374m).Wealthy fans of Netflix’s hit murder mystery sequel may end up disappointed, however – because the property doesn’t actually exist.Released on the streaming service before Christmas, Glass Onion is a sequel to the hit 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.Written and directed by The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, the film finds ace detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) embroiled in a murder mystery on the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).The island setting includes a gigantic crystaline structure (the “glass...
The Titular 'Glass Onion' Mansion Is Listed on Zillow for a Hefty Sum
For movie buffs, the chance to own a piece of cinematic history can be a dream. Wearing the MCU Iron Man suit, riding around in the Back to the Future Delorean, or even stepping foot in the Millennium Falcon are all incredibly enticing concepts for the geek in all of us. Theme park recreations of popular movie sets can only take you so far, and it's not often that folks get a chance to truly live out their favorite scenes from a movie. But this latest stunt from Glass Onion gets pretty close.
TMZ.com
Biggest Real Estate 2022
2022 has been a big year on many fronts ... take a look at the most lavish real estate stories of the year with some of the most eye-popping price tags. For starters, Byron Allen set a record when he broke the bank on his $100 Malibu mansion ... spending the most money an African American has ever spent on a home in the U.S.!!
