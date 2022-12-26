Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
LIVE | Rainy start to 2023 with above average temps – Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — From snow and blistering cold last week to rain and above average temperatures this week, the New Year holiday will be vastly different from Christmas weekend. The storm, which continually shifted north over the Great Lakes in the days leading up to the weekend, dropped...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin shop froze solid after low temperatures and high wind
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A shop in Wisconsin is frozen solid after strong winds and freezing temperatures hit the area this past weekend. Footage from the holiday weekend shows the winds causing massive waves in Lake Michigan, spraying the little shop, and ultimately freezing it. The owner of the shop,...
wiproud.com
Ringleader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets lengthy prison sentence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend 16 years in a federal prison. Adam Fox was sentenced by Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. In addition to the 192 months in prison, the judge imposed five years of supervised release, $2,000 in fines and fees and ordered Fox to participate in a substance abuse recovery program.
wiproud.com
Suspect in California serial killings faces new murder charges, additional victim revealed: district attorney
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said. Video above: Suspect in California serial killings appears in court Oct. 18. In October, police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, while...
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
wiproud.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
RICHMOND, Indiana (WCMH) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end. The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.
wiproud.com
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials...
