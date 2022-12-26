Read full article on original website
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
A couple with 22 active Airbnb properties that bring in $1.3 million in annual revenue said on YouTube that they're planning to 'quit' the platform because they want 'more control'
Sara and Tony Robinson outlined six ways they're trying to get more direct bookings, though they said they will keep their listings live on Airbnb.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
coinchapter.com
Experts Ring Recession Bells for 2023 – Another Crash for Bitcoin?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin took a hit in 2022, plunged 65% year-to-date, taking cues from the declining stock market, Federal Reserve’s hawkish attempts to curb the growing inflation, and the dire geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As a result, the BTC/USD rate still bobbed below $16,900 on Dec 27.
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Signals Trouble, Why ETH Bulls Need To Protect This Support
Ether price is slowly moving lower from the $1,240 resistance. ETH/USD traded below a key bullish trend line at $1,205 on the 4-hours chart. The price could accelerate lower if it stays below $1,240 and the 50 simple moving average (4-hours, blue). New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH is signaling a downside...
coinchapter.com
XRP Price Prediction: Make-or-Break Scenario, 100 DSMA Is The Key
Ripple price is still struggling to clear the $0.3750 resistance zone. XRP is following a major bearish trend line with current resistance at $0.3755 on the daily chart. The price could soon make the next major move either above $0.3750 or below $0.3320. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ripple’s XRP is consolidating below...
Looking for the Best Video Streaming Quality On Your TV? Most People Forget To Do This One Simple Thing
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wi-Fi networks are more reliable than ever, but let us not forget the benefits of a wired Ethernet connection, especially when it comes time to connecting our brand-new smart TV to the internet to get the best video streaming quality. These days, smart TVs are feature-laden machines, often combining performance and interface elements from everything to home computers, mobile phones, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. And if you’re a dedicated movie buff or episodic content devotee, you’re going to want a smart...
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
Android Authority
Does Roku have a web browser?
Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
hubpages.com
"TikTok Ads for Business - The Ultimate Guide "
As a business owner or marketer, you may have noticed the rapid rise of TikTok in recent years. This social media platform has become incredibly popular, especially among younger users, and it's no surprise that businesses are starting to take notice. With its unique format and massive user base, TikTok provides an excellent advertising opportunity for companies looking to reach a younger audience. But where do you start when it comes to advertising on TikTok? That's where this comprehensive guide comes in. In the following sections, we'll delve into the ins and outs of TikTok Ads, including the target audience, ad formats available, pricing, and best practices. By the end of this guide, you'll have a thorough understanding of how to create successful TikTok Ad campaigns that drive results for your business. Whether you're new to TikTok advertising or looking to expand your efforts on the platform, this guide has something for you. So let's get started and explore the world of TikTok Ads!
World's oldest logo infographic baffles the internet
A good logo design can be almost timeless, creating a memorable, recognisable brand identity that withstands changes in trends. And looking over the logos of some. of the oldest brands around can show just how much that is true. Reddit users are pouring over an infographic that claims to show...
TechCrunch
Will Twitter, PayPal and Walmart compete to launch America’s super app?
In October, Musk tweeted: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” According to Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood, Musk is “thinking about a super app like WeChat Pay.” Keep in mind that Musk founded X.Com and merged it with Confinity to create PayPal.
coinchapter.com
Five commandments that crypto investors learned in 2022
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – It’s been a crazy year with no shortage of surprises, both good and horrific disappointing. While many traders await the new year with a little nervous twitch in their eyes, here are some of the valuable lessons 2022 has taught us all. #1 Don’t believe...
Stream Apple TV Plus for free — these 5 shows have dropped the paywall
If you want to give Apple TV Plus a try, the first season episodes of five hit shows are available to stream for free until January 3.
coinchapter.com
Alpha Sigma Capital Welcomes Patrick Martin as General Partner, Europe
London, England, December 28, 2022, Alpha Sigma Capital, announced today Patrick Martin has joined Alpha Sigma Capital as General Partner in Europe. Mr. Martin’s experience spans 30 years as a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and investment banker. He has co-founded and scaled companies, raised and invested hundreds of millions in growth capital, and achieved many successful exits via M&A and IPOs. He is an experienced and successful investor in blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 companies through his family office comprising a portfolio of over 40 companies built over the last 5 years, as well as, half a dozen LP investments in leading venture funds. He is a frequent speaker and industry specialist on all things fintech, Web3, and blockchain.
Experts warn smart toys for children could be collecting user data that might be sold
The cool, connected toy you may have gotten your child for Christmas could be collecting their data. Experts warn that makers of smart toys could be selling that data to advertisers without you even knowing upfront. Katie Terramiggi, from New York, said she bought her daughter Audrey a Fuzzible Friend...
technewstoday.com
Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku
Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
digg.com
Children's Apps That Collect The Most Data, Visualized
From popular games to video streaming apps and messengers, here's a list of apps made for children and the numerous types of data points they track. Data is collected at every corner of the Internet, and by every free and paid service you use. TheToyZone cross-checked privacy policies of popular apps that were geared towards children with Apple's privacy details to see how invasive they each were. Here's what they found.
