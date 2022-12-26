Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
Kawhi Leonard leaving Raptors was blessing in disguise: How signing with Clippers saved Toronto
Kawhi Leonard was the best player in the world. After willing the Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship in 2019, Leonard had the entire league — and all of Canada — firmly enveloped in his grip. At that moment, no player had a higher approval rating. Not Steph Curry. Not LeBron James. Not Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nobody.
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double as Mavericks edge Knicks in OT
Luka Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, dished out 10 assists for a triple-double, and his
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
Short-handed Pelicans make short work of Pacers, 113-93
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-93, on Monday night (Dec. 26). C.J. McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans,...
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the
Joel Embiid Pays Respect to Bradley Beal, Wizards on Tuesday
Joel Embiid credits the Wizards after the 76ers took on a loss Tuesday night.
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers are embarrassed by New Orleans Pelicans on the road
The Pacers are back to .500 after getting crushed by the Pelicans. The Indiana Pacers won two impressive games late last week in Boston and Miami. They climbed back over .500 and had some momentum on their side, and they were playing against a banged-up New Orleans Pelicans team on Monday night. It looked like the Pacers had an opportunity to begin a decent winning streak in The Big Easy.
Celtics Beat Rockets To Keep NBA's Best Record
The Boston Celtics blew past the Rockets in a 126-102 victory on their home court. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Jayson Tatum netted 38 to go with eight rebounds. Robert Williams the Third logged a double-double off the bench after scoring 11 points and grabbing 15...
NBA Twitter Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic 60-Point Performance vs. Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks (19-16) outlasted the New York Knicks (18-17) on Tuesday night in an overtime thriller, 126-121, behind a historic performance from Luka Doncic. Doncic scored a career-high and franchise record 60 points along with 21 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double. That was just one of many milestones that he achieved in Tuesday night's victory.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks (22-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Chicago. He currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 31.2 points per game. The Bulls are 2-1 against division opponents. Chicago ranks fifth...
