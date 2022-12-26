ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Short-handed Pelicans make short work of Pacers, 113-93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-93, on Monday night (Dec. 26). C.J. McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans,...
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers are embarrassed by New Orleans Pelicans on the road

The Pacers are back to .500 after getting crushed by the Pelicans. The Indiana Pacers won two impressive games late last week in Boston and Miami. They climbed back over .500 and had some momentum on their side, and they were playing against a banged-up New Orleans Pelicans team on Monday night. It looked like the Pacers had an opportunity to begin a decent winning streak in The Big Easy.
Celtics Beat Rockets To Keep NBA's Best Record

The Boston Celtics blew past the Rockets in a 126-102 victory on their home court. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Jayson Tatum netted 38 to go with eight rebounds. Robert Williams the Third logged a double-double off the bench after scoring 11 points and grabbing 15...
NBA Twitter Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic 60-Point Performance vs. Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks (19-16) outlasted the New York Knicks (18-17) on Tuesday night in an overtime thriller, 126-121, behind a historic performance from Luka Doncic. Doncic scored a career-high and franchise record 60 points along with 21 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double. That was just one of many milestones that he achieved in Tuesday night's victory.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks (22-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Chicago. He currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 31.2 points per game. The Bulls are 2-1 against division opponents. Chicago ranks fifth...
