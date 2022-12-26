Do you know an individual that deserves recognition for his or her service to others? Now’s the time to shine. Volunteer Louisiana is accepting nominations for any person, group or business for the 2023 Champions of Service awards now through Jan. 31. The organization will recognize one champion from each of the seven geographic regions throughout the state, as well as AmeriCorps and group/corporate volunteer champions. The 2023 Champions of Service awards will be presented during National Volunteer Week in April 2023.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO