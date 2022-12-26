Read full article on original website
Dont like Demoncrats !!
2d ago
Lawyers know how to waste money!!! The governor needs to step in and make that statement… if your concerned??? Teach these kids not to commit crimes!!!! Keep them off the street and in school!!!!! This is where you go !!!! If you commit a violent crime Juveniles!!!
Reply
5
Outthebox62
2d ago
It’s worth every penny to keep these little want to be thugs off the streets. Lock them all up !!!
Reply(1)
8
Related
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
pelicanpostonline.com
AG urges protection of Healthcare Access of state employees/retirees
Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne asking the Office of Group Benefits (OGB) to refrain from pushing through a contract with Caremark PCS Health. The proposed contract, set to go into effect at the start of the new year,...
kalb.com
Jeff Landry writes letter to Gov. Edwards asking OGB to refrain from pushing through contract with Caremark PCS Health
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne on Wednesday, asking the Office of Group Benefits (OGB) to refrain from pushing through a contract with Caremark PCS Health. Landry said that the proposed contract, set to...
brproud.com
State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case
LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
theadvocate.com
Volunteer Louisiana seeks nominations for 2023 Champions Of Service
Do you know an individual that deserves recognition for his or her service to others? Now’s the time to shine. Volunteer Louisiana is accepting nominations for any person, group or business for the 2023 Champions of Service awards now through Jan. 31. The organization will recognize one champion from each of the seven geographic regions throughout the state, as well as AmeriCorps and group/corporate volunteer champions. The 2023 Champions of Service awards will be presented during National Volunteer Week in April 2023.
Louisiana Man Arrested Again for Alleged Arson Related to Government Property
Louisiana Man Arrested Again for Alleged Arson Related to Government Property. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with simple arson and unauthorized carrying of weapons in Louisiana after allegedly setting fire to a trash dumpster near a government building. On December 27, 2022, the...
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Census tract included in small business HUBZone
The U.S. Small Business Administration and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the expansion of HUBZone across Louisiana, a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. "The SBA's HUBZones continue to be a critical tool in opening...
kvol1330.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
KTBS
Enrollment down 14% at Louisiana's community colleges despite increased spending
(The Center Square) — Enrollment in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System declined to the lowest level in 14 years, while state appropriations increased to a decade-high peak in 2022, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the community college system...
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
kalb.com
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
Louisiana Law Requiring Homes to Have Carbon Monoxide Detectors Goes Into Effect Jan. 1, 2023
If you have a home in Louisiana, you will soon be required to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector. In 2022, Louisiana lawmakers updated a law that made this requirement. Exactly what does this new law require?. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says that Act 458...
cenlanow.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
NOLA.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced Wednesday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered refunds after finding that Entergy’s subsidiary, System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI), had overcharged consumers […]
theadvocate.com
Louisianan's most burning questions (and their answers) about the state in 2022
Louisiana has plenty of quirks and weird history. So when we asked you about the things you've always wondered about this state, hundreds of people responded. Can I eat catfish from the Mississippi River? Why do people put tomatoes in their gumbo? How do you really pronounce "New Orleans"?. The...
Comments / 8