Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas
Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open
MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods. The city typically gives out about...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
nbc15.com
Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 am Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived...
12 Days of Giving – Edmonds and Steele Families
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has spent the Christmas season helping families in need through our 12 Days of Giving. The final edition of 12 Days of Giving features two single moms who are struggling to make ends meet, so with the help of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and gracious community donors Jo Ellen McKenzie...
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers. “Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town. “Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we […]
Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
spectrumnews1.com
Road to recovery: Battling addiction during the holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Recovering from addicting is a long, hard road that starts with the user. Rowena Hughes has been sober for six years, but she said she never would have gotten to this point if she hadn’t decided to turn her life around. “I came from Chicago...
nbc15.com
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
Alliant Energy completes work on solar farm in Rock County
FULTON, Wis. — Work is complete on a new solar farm in Rock County, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project, located in the town of Fulton, features almost 120,000 solar panels over 473 acres of land. The farm is expected to generate power for about 13,000 homes and bring about $6 million in combined shared revenue...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. In Madison, two events at the Fountain of Life Covenant Church. “It’s really about family, its really about historical things or what black...
