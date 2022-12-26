ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WHILL Power Chairs Now Available at Access Elevator in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the Surrounding Areas

Cudahy, WI — (ReleaseWire) — 12/27/2022 — Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to feature a new line of mobility scooters that are light yet powerful in Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee , Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator now offers a high-tech alternative to these old scooters with the WHILL power chairs with two different models and both boast incredible stats that puts other mobility scooters in the dust.
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods. The city typically gives out about...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 am Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
STOUGHTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Road to recovery: Battling addiction during the holidays

MADISON, Wis. — Recovering from addicting is a long, hard road that starts with the user. Rowena Hughes has been sober for six years, but she said she never would have gotten to this point if she hadn’t decided to turn her life around. “I came from Chicago...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. In Madison, two events at the Fountain of Life Covenant Church. “It’s really about family, its really about historical things or what black...
MADISON, WI

