Lake County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident

A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
HERNANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle

Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges

Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve

A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle mid-pursuit

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man early Tuesday, Dec. 20, after he fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and crashed it during pursuit. During an investigation, deputies discovered that the suspects were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and might be in a stolen vehicle traveling to the area of North Independence Highway and Wilson Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of pointing a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident. On Thursday, December 22, the male victim flagged down an MCSO corporal who was traveling northbound near the 14000 block of S U.S. Highway 441. The victim told the corporal that a man had pointed a gun at him during an altercation.
OCALA, FL

