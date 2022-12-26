Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office looking for a missing mother and son
Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says that a Dunnellon mother and son are missing. MCSO says that on Dec. 17th, Ericka Lashawn Brooks,44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen seeping at their home in the 19700 block of Southwest 109th Place. When their relatives came home, they say they...
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident
A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor arrested on fraud charge after taking money without completing work
A 50-year-old contractor from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of taking $4,000 from the victim without completing the work that was agreed upon in their contract. On Sunday, December 11, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence for barricaded suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening after deputies said a man in a stolen semi-tractor (with no trailer) parked at the hospital gate and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident...
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
Attorneys for man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer want records on who donated to his family
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer want records on who donated to his family. Investigators said Orthal Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor during a traffic stop last year. New court records show Wallace’s defense team wants GoFundMe...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges
Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve
A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
villages-news.com
Wanted teen turns himself in after shooting at apartment complex in Lady Lake
A wanted teen has turned himself in after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. Michael Dashaun Pettis, 17, of Lady Lake, turned himself in Monday at the Lake County Jail. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Marion County pending trial. An 18-year-old from...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
mynews13.com
Deputies: Man steals semi and crashes into cars before barricading himself at vet hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man allegedly stole a semi-tractor and hit several vehicles before barricading himself outside of a veterans hospital, stated the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning. What You Need To Know. The man’s identity or the charges he may face have not been...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle mid-pursuit
Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man early Tuesday, Dec. 20, after he fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and crashed it during pursuit. During an investigation, deputies discovered that the suspects were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and might be in a stolen vehicle traveling to the area of North Independence Highway and Wilson Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of pointing a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident. On Thursday, December 22, the male victim flagged down an MCSO corporal who was traveling northbound near the 14000 block of S U.S. Highway 441. The victim told the corporal that a man had pointed a gun at him during an altercation.
Incident report details bizarre behavior leading to arrest of Haleigh Cummings' father
POMONA PARK, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who went missing in 2009 was arrested on Christmas Day. Ronald Cummings, 39, was booked on several charges unrelated to the child's disappearance including drug possession, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. A Putnam County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies: Barricaded man sparks lockdown at Orlando VA after crashing stolen semi into cars
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a stolen semitruck caused a police standoff at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a man in a stolen big rig,...
