Bob
2d ago

Typical attorneys. They will rip off anyone and ALL of us at a drop of a hat. Reputation as bottom feeders seems appropriate.

3
The Center Square

Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede

(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again that I'm thankful to everyone who took their time to vote, and democracy is truly a team sport," Mayes said in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election and solidified another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state. With Hamadeh’s defeat, Republicans running statewide in battleground states who spread former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen have all lost their races. Mayes finished 280 votes ahead of Hamadeh, down from a lead of 511 in the original count. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar

Governor Ducey announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to continue to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scanning the 250-plus times Kelli Ward took the 5th before the Jan. 6 committee

Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party/Gage Skidmore. Opinion: She even invoked her right against self-incrimination when asked if she was the AZGOP chair. Which, given her record, is understandable. By EJ Montini || The Arizona Republic. Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, election denier, conspiracy...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools

Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school. The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to decline; deaths are up

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Arizona as the state health department added 4,973 cases in weekly numbers Wednesday morning. Deaths from the virus have gone up however. The state added 144 new deaths due to COVID-19. More than 32,000 Arizonans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
