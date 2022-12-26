ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks

10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Recap: Russell Westbrook Records Triple-Double In Lakers’ Win Over Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed win, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110 to snap a four-game losing streak. It was a rough start for Patrick Beverley who missed his first three shot attempts, but LeBron James managed to hit the first field goal of the night with a baseline jumper. Beverley eventually redeemed himself, though, by knocking down a trio of threes to give the Lakers an early 14-9 lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks fall to Chicago Bulls in OT 119-113

MILWAUKEE - DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime Wednesday night. The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night. Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy