CNET

Here's How You Use Kohl's to Get an Amazon Refund in the New Year

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Sometimes an Amazon purchase arrives and it isn't what you hoped. Amazon returns are generally fairly painless: There are numerous places you can return unwanted Amazon products, including UPS. But sometimes you have to pay for return shipping, which is not great for your wallet (though we have found some tricks for getting free Amazon returns). After this holiday season is over, returns will be crucial because you'll probably want to return one or more items to get your money back.
ALASKA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
CNET

Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth the Money? We Did the Math

Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
TheStreet

Walmart and Target Have a Big Problem They Don't Want to Fix

Retailers and restaurants love to push work off on consumers under the guise that it's somehow better for them. It's like when you order a bagel and a cup of coffee at Panera Bread and you get handled, a blank bagel, frozen butter or cream cheese packets, and an empty coffee cup.
CNET

Amazon, Best Buy and More: How to Return a Gift and Get Your Money Back

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not every gift is perfect. Whether it's something that was a little different than you expected, it doesn't work the way you imagined (or at all) or it's something that you already have, there's no need to stress. Retailers know that these things are going to happen around the busy holiday season and make exceptions through holiday return policies.
Fox 32 Chicago

Gift returns and exchanges: How have stores changed their policies for the holiday season?

Now that all the presents are unwrapped, the real fun begins deciding which gifts are keepers compared to others that are getting returned. Shoppers are starting to flood stores to get a head start on their post-holiday returns and exchanges, and if you're searching for the gift receipt, here are some gift return and exchange policies to keep in mind courtesy of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

