Georgia State

Comments / 9

Brandy T
1d ago

Just got this notification today, 12/27, after it expired. Way to go for on-time news. Also there was barely a sprinkle at 32 degrees, no winter storm to be had…

Reply
3
WickedRotF30
2d ago

Georgia residents don't know how to handle real winter weather at all. if it snows, the entire state will shut down🤣

Reply(1)
3
Related
wtvy.com

Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1

LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement. But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are...
ALABAMA STATE
11Alive

Renters' rights and water issues | What to know

ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

New Years forecast for Carolinas and Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After a very cold weekend and start to the week, we are starting to warm up. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 40s. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Changes...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition

Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
ALBANY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL

