Wyden, Merkley applaud passage of critical wildfire prevention and response measure

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley applauded the passage of a critical measure that supports the training of National Guard personnel on wildfire prevention and response in Oregon and nationwide.

“I’m proud that Congress has passed my provision to support the Oregon National Guard with rapid response and wildfire prevention training,” Wyden said. “This provision will help make sure that Oregon communities have the support they need from well-trained and well-equipped Guard members when the next fire season hits. I’ll keep up the fight to secure further resources to combat wildfires and keep Oregonians safe.”

“With wildfires getting more and more intense thanks to climate chaos, we need all hands on deck to battle these blazes and keep our communities safe. Getting Oregon National Guard members trained and equipped to help fight wildfires has been a huge win for bolstering our wildfire defenses across the state, especially during the times when our resources are stretched thinnest,” said Senator Merkley. “This provision to support the Oregon National Guard members will help ensure they continue to have the training and resources needed to keep Oregonians across the state protected when wildfires break out.”

“Having your Oregon Guard members pre-trained and ready to respond is invaluable,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “It supports a rapid mobilization and ensures we have the trained personnel available to save the lives and property of our fellow Oregonians.”

The Wyden-led wildfire prevention and response measure was included and passed as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).