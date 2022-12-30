ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wyden, Merkley applaud passage of critical wildfire prevention and response measure

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkciJ_0jvHxq1x00

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley applauded the passage of a critical measure that supports the training of National Guard personnel on wildfire prevention and response in Oregon and nationwide.

“I’m proud that Congress has passed my provision to support the Oregon National Guard with rapid response and wildfire prevention training,” Wyden said. “This provision will help make sure that Oregon communities have the support they need from well-trained and well-equipped Guard members when the next fire season hits. I’ll keep up the fight to secure further resources to combat wildfires and keep Oregonians safe.”

“With wildfires getting more and more intense thanks to climate chaos, we need all hands on deck to battle these blazes and keep our communities safe. Getting Oregon National Guard members trained and equipped to help fight wildfires has been a huge win for bolstering our wildfire defenses across the state, especially during the times when our resources are stretched thinnest,” said Senator Merkley. “This provision to support the Oregon National Guard members will help ensure they continue to have the training and resources needed to keep Oregonians across the state protected when wildfires break out.”

“Having your Oregon Guard members pre-trained and ready to respond is invaluable,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “It supports a rapid mobilization and ensures we have the trained personnel available to save the lives and property of our fellow Oregonians.”

The Wyden-led wildfire prevention and response measure was included and passed as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Congress Adds $140 Million to Hanford Cleanup Budget

The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “It’s a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The News Guard

Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed

“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads. Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and several other members of Congress have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government. Across the major basins of the American West –...
OREGON STATE
The News Guard

Oregon Investments: Significant federal funding expected in 2023

Funding included the U.S. Congress’s annual omnibus appropriations package will boost affordable housing, health care, mental health, education, transportation services and more in Oregon, according toOregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The legislation passed in the U.S. Senate and was expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Biden. “At a time when Oregon’s working families are struggling with the high...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Biologists say owl Attacks in Washington State may be on the Rise

Attacks by owls on humans are extremely rare but may be increasing in frequency in Washington according to one expert on the winged creatures. Jonathan C. Slaught, a biologist specializing on owls for the Wildlife Conservation Society, believes confrontations with the predatory fowl are becoming more common due to the reduction of dense forests where owls prefer to dwell.
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Kilmer: Clallam EOC, tribal health centers proposed for funding

WASHINGTON DC – Three projects in Clallam County are poised to get more than nine million dollars in federal funding. It’s part of the federal budget’s 2023 Community Project Funding Requests. That’s a relatively new program in which members of congress can make direct federal funding requests for individual projects in their districts deemed to have large community impact.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
772
Followers
859
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy