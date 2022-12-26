Read full article on original website
Prevention
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
Bone Spurs Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Bone spurs are common, especially among older adults, and many cause no pain or problems. If you have one, here's what you need to know.
Medical News Today
Fractures of the radius and ulna: What to know
The radius and the ulna are bones in the forearm. A fracture is a broken bone. Fractures of the radius and ulna are among the most common bone injuries. People may sometimes fall on their arms or use them to brace against a fall, which can result in fractures of the radius and ulna.
