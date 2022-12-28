Read full article on original website
Escape from Tarkov Arena details – Maps, Game modes, more
Information about Escape from Tarkov’s Arena mode, including its maps and game modes, was recently revealed by Battlesstate Games on Twitch. This is part of their New Year celebration streams. In their recent streams, Battlestate Games showed players sneak peeks of the upcoming shooter. This is a standalone game, which aims to let players experience […] The post Escape from Tarkov Arena details – Maps, Game modes, more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
I ordered a simple household item on Amazon – but the deadly weapon I got by mistake was absolutely terrifying
A CUSTOMER has been left stunned and confused after he received a parcel from Amazon that contained a lethal weapon inside. Don Thompson, 78, is a regular user of the online store, but a recent order for a screen door went horribly wrong when a .20 gauge shotgun was delivered to his home.
I Follow the “One Touch Rule” to Keep My Home in Order — and It’s Been Such a Game Changer
Annita is an Australian health, lifestyle, & entertainment host living in LA. Her hobbies include; singinging (horrifically), and doing DIY projects. Picture this: An impromptu guest says they’re in the area and asks to swing by. There’s enough time to quickly put a few things away, but rather, you pick them up and lock it in another room for another time. “I’ll deal with it later,” was what I’d say in this situation. That was until I came across the “one touch rule,” and since then, I’ve never looked back.
A Meta employee said they eat all their meals for free at the office, which is like 'teleporting to another universe'
A Meta worker praised the Instagram and Facebook owner's perks and company culture in a post on the anonymous professional networking site Blind.
Woman evicts her roommate for not showering even after going for runs
A Shower Raining DownPhoto byChandler Cruttenden/UnsplashonUnsplash. It's important to have good hygiene, especially if you're going to be around others. You may not know how bad you smell if you don't take care of yourself and for some, that's a deal breaker when it comes to who they live with.
Mailman's Epic Fall Caught on Ring Door Bell: 'Didn't Expect to See This'
Ninety-three percent of Americans say they wouldn't buy a doorbell camera if it collected and sold data about their family.
Warzone 2.0: Where To Find Building 21 Access Cards
The DMZ mode in "Call of Duty" has shaken up "Warzone 2.0" significantly. Not only do players need to gun down enemies to win, but they also need to focus on scavenging, as all gear is lost upon death. But not all loot is created equal. Customized weapons and better armor can be found in the DMZ, but there are few sure-shots for quick ways to gear up. For example, a random storage container could net players some seriously rare weapons or just plain junk. However, a specific map in DMZ offers better odds at big rewards — at the price of going up against stronger enemies.
Polygon
How to make High On Life’s irritating gun shut up for one damn second
In High On Life, your gun-slash-sidekick Kenny provides a running commentary on, well, everything. He and his fellow Gatlians are constantly chiming in during combat. Or while you’re walking around. Or just whenever. Between your gun, enemies, advertisements, and NPCs, it can be pretty overwhelming. In this High On...
IGN
Inside Roblox’s Criminal Underworld, Where Kids Are Scamming Kids
In the depths of the Roblox criminal Discord network, a scammer from across the void shows me his best score. A screenshot materializes in the chat — it contains the uncensored username, password, and IP address of a Roblox account that was allegedly captured in his snare. There were 467,985 Robux in the target's wallet at the time of the hack, equivalent to about $5,850.
Man has taken a selfie every day for 15 years. His transformation is fascinating to watch.
On Christmas Day in 2007, when he was just 13-years-old, Jordan Wilson hung up a purple sheet of fabric and took a photo of himself in front of it with his digital camera. He's done the exact same thing every day since.When he goes on vacation, he takes the purple curtain with him so he doesn't miss a day. He used the same digital camera from 2007 to 2020, when light flares started showing at the bottom of his photos indicating that the camera was on its last legs. He tracked down the exact same model of camera from 2007 to replace it and kept going.
