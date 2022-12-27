Read full article on original website
Related
Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting Friday that their partnership was more important than ever in the face of "unprecedented pressure" from the West, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine leaves it increasingly isolated on the global stage.
'We're trapped': Britons in homes with unsafe cladding see no way out as living costs soar
As energy prices and inflation soar in the UK, residents in some high-rises are facing an impossible situation, burdened not only by sky-high bills but also the eye-watering expense of remediating properties that now feel more like prisons than homes.
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
Suspect in the Idaho college student killings returned home for the holidays weeks after the crime. Here's what we know about him
The man arrested in connection with the November killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death attended a nearby university in Washington state and traveled across the country in December to spend the holidays with his parents.
'We signed her right away': How iconic singer was discovered
Songwriter Burt Freeman Bacharach shares the moment he discovered Dionne Warwick. The CNN Film "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Authorities tracked the Idaho student killings suspect cross-country to Pennsylvania, sources say
Authorities tracked the man charged in the killings of four Idaho college students all the way to Pennsylvania and surveilled him for several days before finally arresting him on Friday, sources told CNN.
Video shows Chinese fighter jet intercepting US aircraft
A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an "unsafe maneuver," forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
When people in Buffalo needed supplies or a ride, this good Samaritan filled his SUV with groceries and the memory of a lost friend
Mark Johnson II's efforts to bring comfort and supplies to hundreds of Buffalonians stranded after a massive blizzard begins before dawn every day and goes until almost midnight.
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
McCarthy offers his critics a key concession in effort to clinch House speakership
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has offered a key concession to critics of his bid for the House speakership during private conversations this week: reducing the threshold that is required to force a floor vote on ousting the sitting speaker, according to six Republican sources familiar with the internal discussions.
'He was an angel in our community.' These are the stories of the victims of the Buffalo blizzard
Most of the victims in Erie County, New York, were found dead either outside or in their homes, while others died in their cars, as the result of delayed emergency medical service, and while removing snow or from cardiac arrest, officials said.
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
Key findings from the latest Jan. 6 panel transcripts, including from Donald Trump Jr. and others
The House January 6 committee on Thursday released a new batch of transcripts, including interviews with Donald Trump Jr., former Trump White House aides and others.
Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95
Pope Francis led tributes to his predecessor on Saturday, after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in a monastery in the Vatican at the age of 95.
'It was God's will': Hear how a good Samaritan delivers essentials to Buffalo residents in need
CNN's Pamela Brown speaks with Mark Johnson II of Buffalo, New York, who dedicated his time and resources to help people who were stuck in their homes due to a massive winter storm.
Russian figure skater recreates iconic 'Wednesday' dance during competition
Olympian Kamila Valieva recreated Jenny Ortega's dance in Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' while competing in the Russian Figure Skating Championships.
Three young children trapped in car crash wreckage for days
A 5-year-old girl in Australia saved her baby brother's life after a car crash killed their parents, leaving three young children trapped in the wreckage in searing temperatures for more than two days. Reporter Ashtyn Hiron with CNN affiliate 9 News has the details.
Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump's taxes
New York Times reporter Russ Buettner discusses key takeaways after Democrats released some of former President Donald Trump's taxes to the public.
Santos voters speak to CNN after his false claims were revealed
CNN's Eva McKend spoke to people who voted for Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos after it was revealed he fabricated parts of his resume.
Homes on Lake Erie were encased in ice as blizzard whipped frigid waves onshore
Lakefront homes in Ontario were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1