SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region has seen devastating flooding in years past, and each winter, there's a concern another disaster could hit.Now, with another big storm on the way this week, we're getting answers on just what work is being done to help protect the area when river levels rise.The Sacramento region has some of the highest flood risk in the nation."The water that falls either as rain or snow can come down the watershed very rapidly," said Tim Kerr, general manager of the American River Flood Control District.Sacramento County last saw severe flooding in 2017, and since then,...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO