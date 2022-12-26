ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods

SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours. The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of...
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Flood watch declared for area on New Year's weekend

Wet weather will continue in south Placer County this New Year's weekend and through next week, as a series of atmospheric rivers line up off the coast to hit Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch alert this week for Sacramento Valley and the Mother Lode. The...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December

(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California to have a rainy and windy New Year

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service shared on Tuesday morning that the Sacramento Valley will see continued rainfall throughout the last days of December and the higher mountain elevations will see continued snowfall. Throughout the rest of Tuesday, those in the Valley can expect strong southernly winds and see rising water levels in local streams […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What work is being done to protect Sacramento from flooding?

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region has seen devastating flooding in years past, and each winter, there's a concern another disaster could hit.Now, with another big storm on the way this week, we're getting answers on just what work is being done to help protect the area when river levels rise.The Sacramento region has some of the highest flood risk in the nation."The water that falls either as rain or snow can come down the watershed very rapidly," said Tim Kerr, general manager of the American River Flood Control District.Sacramento County last saw severe flooding in 2017, and since then,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury

Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP searching for driver in fatal North Highlands crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said in a Facebook post that it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a pedestrian on Dec. 23. According to the post, a maroon-colored vehicle struck the pedestrian on westbound Madison Avenue near Jackson street in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For each piece of luggage sitting unattended at the Sacramento International Airport baggage claim area Monday, for every car seat without a child in it, and for every duffle, suitcase, carryall and tote, there is a weary traveler with a story. Hundreds of canceled flights left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
GRIDLEY, CA
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

