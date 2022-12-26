Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods
SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours. The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Flood watch declared for area on New Year's weekend
Wet weather will continue in south Placer County this New Year's weekend and through next week, as a series of atmospheric rivers line up off the coast to hit Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch alert this week for Sacramento Valley and the Mother Lode. The...
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
Northern California to have a rainy and windy New Year
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service shared on Tuesday morning that the Sacramento Valley will see continued rainfall throughout the last days of December and the higher mountain elevations will see continued snowfall. Throughout the rest of Tuesday, those in the Valley can expect strong southernly winds and see rising water levels in local streams […]
capradio.org
Sacramento re-opens motel program, warming centers during winter storms
The wettest storm of this winter dropped more than an inch of rain across the Sacramento region so far this week. And with more on the horizon, the county is re-activating its motel sheltering program, and the city will open additional indoor respite options, as well. The city of Sacramento...
Northern Californians remain prepared after 2017 river flooding
ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Monday afternoon, David Edwards stopped by Sheldon Ace Hardware in Elk Grove, using the day to prepare for coming rain. “I live near Laguna Creek, [which] usually floods,” said Edwards, who lives in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County. “Now I'm just going...
KCRA.com
With air travel out, Southwest customers in Sacramento opt for train, rental cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights nationwide following a massive winter storm, passengers continue to try to find alternative ways home. When Jose Bantum arrived in Sacramento to spend the holiday with his family, he had no idea how hard it would be to get back to San Diego, a relatively short flight home.
What work is being done to protect Sacramento from flooding?
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region has seen devastating flooding in years past, and each winter, there's a concern another disaster could hit.Now, with another big storm on the way this week, we're getting answers on just what work is being done to help protect the area when river levels rise.The Sacramento region has some of the highest flood risk in the nation."The water that falls either as rain or snow can come down the watershed very rapidly," said Tim Kerr, general manager of the American River Flood Control District.Sacramento County last saw severe flooding in 2017, and since then,...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
KCRA.com
It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Parking prices to increase at Sacramento International Airport starting Jan. 1
(KTXL) — Parking at the Sacramento International Airport will become slightly more expensive starting in 2023, the airport said. The pricing change will be for hourly parking, and it will increase from $29 to $30 per day. According to the airport, the change in price was done so it could continue to maintain and improve […]
KCRA.com
CHP searching for driver in fatal North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said in a Facebook post that it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a pedestrian on Dec. 23. According to the post, a maroon-colored vehicle struck the pedestrian on westbound Madison Avenue near Jackson street in...
CBS News
Northern California residents struggle to get flights back home from San Diego
CBS13's Laura Haefeli got stuck in San Diego this afternoon after her Southwest flight was canceled. She was forced to road trip from Sacramento to San Diego. She was one of many thousand fliers who, since Wednesday, have seen their flights canceled.
KCRA.com
Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For each piece of luggage sitting unattended at the Sacramento International Airport baggage claim area Monday, for every car seat without a child in it, and for every duffle, suitcase, carryall and tote, there is a weary traveler with a story. Hundreds of canceled flights left...
KCRA.com
Sacramento New Year's Eve event at Railyards canceled due to weather, organizers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Organizers of a major event set for New Year's Eve in Sacramento are blaming the weather for canceling the concert. "With a heavy heart we regret to inform you that due to heavy rain we will be canceling NYE with John Summit. We can't in good conscience expect attendees to endure the elements," a statement from THIS 916 read.
mymotherlode.com
Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup
Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.
visit-eldorado.com
All You Need to Know About Panning for Gold in the American River
No one can dispute the beauty and value of gold. Gold mines in Placerville hold enough gold still that you might strike rich–or at least engage in a fun outdoor activity for the whole family. Plus, the kids learn about the rich history of gold country. No one can...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
sonomamag.com
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
