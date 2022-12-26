Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion Bill
New York City Mayor Adams and Texas migrantsPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. El Paso Texas was giving free bus rides to migrants who wanted to go to Chicago and New York City. So, this week more migrants left Texas on Monday and are expected to arrive in New York.
Florida Governor DeSantis Faces a Lawsuit For Flying Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Governor DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's VineyardPhoto byTwitter. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's idea to fly migrants to a sanctuary city seems to have backfired. Immigrant rights groups have filed a lawsuit against him. The 28-page lawsuit was filed last Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Armed Texas National Guard makes show of force on border to turn back migrants
EL PASO — Texas National Guard members stationed themselves and military vehicles on the concrete banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and erected concertina wire barriers in an attempt to turn back migrants from the U.S. Groups of men, women and children, many lightly clothed despite a forcecast...
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
El Paso Residents Speak Out at Texas Border as Migrant Crossings Surge
The crossing is exacerbating El Paso's capacity of supporting the large influx of migrants into the city.
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Former President Taken into Custody By Country
Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
See arrival of migrants dropped off in front of vice president's home
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
A bus from Texas carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrived Tuesday at the gates of the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. – where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived Overnight
Volunteers of America were serving migrants this morning. On December 6, a bus of migrants arrived unexpectedly in Denver, Colorado and no one precisely knows where they came from - Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, or somewhere else.
Venezuelan migrants unfazed by Title 42 appeal
“We have no plan B, We are just waiting to see what happens next. We have invested too much time on the road to go back. We are not going back." Carlos Gabriel, Venezuelan migrant stuck in Juarez, Mexico
Allow asylum at ports of entry and mass crossings will end, advocate says
"A typical asylum seeker years ago would go through a port of entry, but they are told these ports of entry are closed to them so they have been pushed to cross unlawfully,"
Migrants wait behind razor wire put up by National Guard and DPS along border
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On the same day the White House responded to the Supreme Court placing a temporary halt on the lifting of Title 42, National Guard and Texas Department of Safety could be seen putting up razor wire near Downtown El Paso with numerous humvees parked along the border. Throughout the day […]
dallasexpress.com
Unlawful Migrants Bused to VP’s House
Three buses carrying unlawful migrants arrived in Washington near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve. The buses transported about 130 unlawful migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times. These buses were initially meant to travel to New York City but were rerouted to the nation’s capital due to road closures and frigid temperatures caused by a winter storm sweeping across the United States.
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands.
Massive migrant tent erected at border in preparation for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — In the middle of the West Texas desert, a giant tent — bigger than a football field — is being thrown up by the US Border Patrol as El Paso prepares for a human tidal wave to cross the border with Mexico as soon as the Title 42 health policy comes to an end. The makeshift facility northeast of downtown will serve as an overflow processing center when Title 42 expires — which could happen as soon as this week, depending on whether the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration from 19 Republican-led...
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
Federal officials leave dozens of migrants at bus stations across San Diego County
Due to flight delays from winter storms, migrant shelters haven't been able to move guests through as quickly as normal and are now at capacity, meaning many new arrivals have been left on the streets
