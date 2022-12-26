Read full article on original website
atlantapd.org
December 28, 2022: Person shot at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Update: The victim still remains in serious condition at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing. Preliminary information: On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at around 7:30 pm, Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not alert or conscious but was breathing. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
atlantapd.org
Homicide: Bolton Rd/Payton Rd NW
Preliminary Information: On December 29, 2022, at around 4:30 AM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at Bolton Road and Peyton Road, in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed. The male was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. At this time, it is unclear whether he was shot before or after the crash. Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Authorities blocked the street at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car had damage to both the front and back ends.
Police confirm 4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Pair wanted for burglarizing SW Atlanta food mart
ATLANTA - New surveillance video shows two men wanted for burglarizing and damaging a southwest Atlanta food mart. Police say the two hooded men broke into the Town and Country Food Mart on the 3300 block of Fairburn Road on Dec. 13. According to investigators, the two suspects pried the...
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says
ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
fox5atlanta.com
FBI offering $10K reward for suspects in Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
ATLANTA - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in its search for suspects accused of vandalizing Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Authorities say they are searching for a group of 10 people caught vandalizing the church, which was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and current Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, days after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe. v. Wade.
Georgia rapper among 5 men arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Five men, including a Georgia rapper, have been arrested for their involvement in a criminal organization that dropped off contraband inside the fence of the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Levon Allen’s office discovered the operation, which they said...
Woman arrested after stabbing at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A woman accused of stabbing another woman at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Tuesday, police said....
Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta on Tuesday, police said. On Dec. 27, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1829 Campbellton Road SW. The officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. [DOWNLOAD:...
Bungling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed...
