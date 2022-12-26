ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 28, 2022: Person shot at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW

Update: The victim still remains in serious condition at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing. Preliminary information: On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at around 7:30 pm, Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call at 2909 Campbellton Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not alert or conscious but was breathing. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Homicide: Bolton Rd/Payton Rd NW

Preliminary Information: On December 29, 2022, at around 4:30 AM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at Bolton Road and Peyton Road, in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed. The male was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. At this time, it is unclear whether he was shot before or after the crash. Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
Police: Pair wanted for burglarizing SW Atlanta food mart

ATLANTA - New surveillance video shows two men wanted for burglarizing and damaging a southwest Atlanta food mart. Police say the two hooded men broke into the Town and Country Food Mart on the 3300 block of Fairburn Road on Dec. 13. According to investigators, the two suspects pried the...
24-year-old Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car was a 'good spirit,' sheriff says

ATLANTA - Police have identified a man found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road as a Fulton County deputy. Sheriff Pat Labat said he was waiting until the deputy's family arrived to release his name, but said he had personally hired the deputy from a different law enforcement agency south of Atlanta. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
FBI offering $10K reward for suspects in Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism

ATLANTA - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in its search for suspects accused of vandalizing Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Authorities say they are searching for a group of 10 people caught vandalizing the church, which was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and current Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, days after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe. v. Wade.
