Preliminary Information: On December 29, 2022, at around 4:30 AM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at Bolton Road and Peyton Road, in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed. The male was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. At this time, it is unclear whether he was shot before or after the crash. Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO