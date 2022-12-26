ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

BPD: 9 arrests made by anti-looting detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine arrests have been made on Tuesday by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain […]
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sabres, Bills send support to city devastated by blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law. What is...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy