Read full article on original website
Related
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Death toll from blizzard rises to at least 29, equaling Blizzard of ’77
The number matches the most commonly reported death toll from the Blizzard of '77 – widely known as Buffalo's worst storm of all-time, at least prior to this week.
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
Imagine this -- the snow is coming down so hard, you can't see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour -- and you go into labor, inside your home.
BPD: 9 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine arrests have been made on Tuesday by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain […]
NEWS10 ABC
Sabres, Bills send support to city devastated by blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law. What is...
5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27
To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
Theory Wellness offers $250k to cannabis entrepreneur
Theory Wellness has announced its search for the next wave of cannabis entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.
Ringleader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets lengthy prison sentence
One of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend 16 years in a federal prison.
PD: Milton child calls 911 after hours left alone
Police arrested Charlene M. Sheehy, 38 of Milton on December 23. Sheehy was allegedly involved in endangering the welfare of a child.
Amherst man arraigned after allegedly beating, stabbing his mother to death
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Wednesday morning in Amherst Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Amherst Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Thistle Lea just after 11:30 a.m. on December 26. […]
Greenfield man admits to 2021 rape of 11-year-old
A Greenfield man pleaded guilty to attempted rape in Saratoga County Court on Friday, December 23, after prosecutors say he drugged and molested an 11-year-old girl on New Year's Day, 2021.
SP: Man arrested after stolen car runs out of gas
A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen car. Daniel Derusha, 38, is being charged with third-degree stolen property.
Comments / 0