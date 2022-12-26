Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl
Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
bestofarkansassports.com
Dealing with Shortages Affecting Arkansas Football Roster, Memphis Water Supply for Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS — As the Arkansas football team takes the field against Kansas this afternoon, it will look nothing like the team it was for much of 2022. Between players opting out to focus on the NFL Draft, injuries and transfer portal departures, nine Razorbacks who started the Week 1 win over Cincinnati will not be available in the Liberty Bowl.
rockchalktalk.com
The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022
Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it. News and information about the Arkansas...
Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered
What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs LSU: A Former Hog’s Chippy Comments, Finally Hitting the Road and More
For the third time in four years under head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas enters SEC play with one or fewer losses. It does so this season with the lone blemish coming against then-No. 10 Creighton at the Maui Invitational. There’s no shame in that, though, because the Bluejays are No....
One Missing Piece for Hogs Nobody Even Wants to Notice
In all the blathering about players not here, a little change could be huge.
Castle in the Ozarks available to buy or rent out
A survivalist's tower in the Ozarks has been modified into a modern-day castle on a secluded 6.9 acres in northwest Arkansas.
aymag.com
Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas
Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Executive Vice President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Wallace family
The votes are in for the second winner of the Light Up Your Neighborhood competition and this winner puts up 30,000 lights!
19 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love
Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers. So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food. Treat yourself...
Procession route for Detective Paul Newell's memorial service in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Memorial Service for Detective Paul Newell will be held on Dec. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR. 72758. The memorial in Rogers and the burial in Maysville will be open to the public. The procession route...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 12/18
William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year
Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
KHBS
Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
Comments / 0