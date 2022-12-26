ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Dealing with Shortages Affecting Arkansas Football Roster, Memphis Water Supply for Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS — As the Arkansas football team takes the field against Kansas this afternoon, it will look nothing like the team it was for much of 2022. Between players opting out to focus on the NFL Draft, injuries and transfer portal departures, nine Razorbacks who started the Week 1 win over Cincinnati will not be available in the Liberty Bowl.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockchalktalk.com

The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022

Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it. News and information about the Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas

Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Executive Vice President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 12/18

William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
GREENWOOD, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year

Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy