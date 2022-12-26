Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
KVIA
Unclaimed luggage overflow at El Paso International Airport raises concerns
EL PASO, Texas -- As thousands of Southwest Airlines flights continue to be canceled or delayed, it results in an overflow of luggage at the El Paso International Airport. Dozens of bags have been left behind, waiting to be claimed by their owners. This also prompts concerns from some passengers who don't know where their luggage is.
KVIA
Airline passenger rights during a week full of flight cancellations
EL PASO, Texas - The nation's airports have been hit with holiday travel chaos, as several major airlines have canceled or severely delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Americans are traveling for the holidays in numbers not seen since before the pandemic, with nearly 113 million people traveling this holiday season, according to AAA.
Travelers flying into El Paso tell horror stories of long lines, canceled flights
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As thousands of flights continue to be canceled across the country and hundreds of suitcases are left in airports, travelers are left stranded with no way to get to their final destination. For those traveling to El Paso, it has been a journey that sometimes spanned over two days. Jennie Ashley, […]
ComSAR locates, helps lost hiking party that included minor and 2 dogs get off mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue team helped a lost woman hiker along with a minor and two dogs get their way back down off the mountain Monday evening at the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park. The ComSAR was able to locate the party and bring them safely […]
newscentermaine.com
National Guard in Texas prepares for next steps as Title 42 remains in place
Fencing now stretches for nearly a mile along the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico. This is the same area where thousands of migrants crossed.
Kelly Center looking for clothes donations to help people with job interviews, employment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief needs your help to get people ready for job interviews and find jobs. The center, located at 915 N. Florence St., is seeking donations of new and gently used clothing for men and women. Men’s clothing, especially warm clothes and coats, are among the […]
El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers
EL PASO, Texas -- Sacred Hearth Church is looking for volunteers to help with migrants in Segundo Barrio as the influx continues. Migrants have been seen on the streets of Segundo Barrio lately. They've been helped by members of the community who have provided food and blankets. The Church has been hosting and feeding migrants The post Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers appeared first on KVIA.
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive
A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
WBUR
This holidays season in El Paso sees thousands of migrants searching for shelter
As twinkling Christmas lights cast a warm glow in downtown El Paso, thousands of migrants' search for shelter resonates deeply in the predominantly Catholic border city. Angela Kocherga with KTEP reports.
KVIA
Sanitation crews clean up efforts in downtown El Paso with the migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas - City workers and sanitation crews arrived at the impromptu migrant camp in downtown El Paso to clean up massive amounts of clutter that had built up. This cleanup comes as title 42 could end as early as today after months of legal back and forth. It began when the Biden administration looked to end Title 42 back in the spring of this year and is expected to expire as early as today.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
elpasomatters.org
2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Expect a windy Wednesday
Roxy's Wednesday Forecast: Expect a windy Wednesday
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
