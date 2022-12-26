Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
UTEP will look to break a drought a decade long and move to 2-0 in C-USA when they play at UAB on Thursday
EL PASO, Texas - You have to go back a decade to find the last time the Miners won their opening two conference games of the season but they'll be looking to change that on Thursday when they play at UAB. Head Coach Joe Golding told ABC-7 they will have...
Aggies fall 79-75 in conference opener and hand Southern Utah their first win in the WAC
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU fell 79-75 to Southern Utah in their first game of WAC play under new head coach Greg Heiar. The loss becomes just the Aggies 2nd in 35 WAC home openers. "They're used to winning championships around here, they're not used to losing WAC games...
Tony the Tiger lends a claw to give Sun Bowl Weather Forecast
EL PASO -- Ahead of the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game on Friday, Tony the Tiger himself visited the ABC-7 studios to help meteorologist Katie Frazier with the weather forecast ahead of the game. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a...
ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today
Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
Sanitation crews clean up efforts in downtown El Paso with the migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas - City workers and sanitation crews arrived at the impromptu migrant camp in downtown El Paso to clean up massive amounts of clutter that had built up. This cleanup comes as title 42 could end as early as today after months of legal back and forth. It began when the Biden administration looked to end Title 42 back in the spring of this year and is expected to expire as early as today.
Winds hang around through the weekend
A slight chance for some rain Thursday along with some breezy winds. Gusts will likely hit about 25 mph out of the SW. The winds pick up Friday through the weekend with gusts around 30-35 mph and just a slight chance for rain. The Sun Bowl looks OK with temps...
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
Unclaimed luggage overflow at El Paso International Airport raises concerns
EL PASO, Texas -- As thousands of Southwest Airlines flights continue to be canceled or delayed, it results in an overflow of luggage at the El Paso International Airport. Dozens of bags have been left behind, waiting to be claimed by their owners. This also prompts concerns from some passengers who don't know where their luggage is.
Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead
EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
Airline passenger rights during a week full of flight cancellations
EL PASO, Texas - The nation's airports have been hit with holiday travel chaos, as several major airlines have canceled or severely delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Americans are traveling for the holidays in numbers not seen since before the pandemic, with nearly 113 million people traveling this holiday season, according to AAA.
