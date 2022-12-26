ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At This Time

First Night Evanston is almost here. The city’s New Year’s Eve concert will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will be hosted by musician Corky Siegel at the First United Methodist Church, 516 Church St. He will be joined by seven Evanston Township High School students who make up the Timezone Jazz Band and mindreader Chris Carter. It’s First Night’s 30th anniversary and first live show in three years. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for students. Every concertgoer must wear a mask. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday holiday newsletter

Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. We are in that interregnum when 2022 isn’t quite finished and 2023 isn’t quite here, between holidays and regular work days when everything feels a little suspended. Asher Miller’s photo of dawn along Central Street seems to capture some of that evanescent feeling.
Tamale-making brings back holiday memories

Earlier this month, the RoundTable’s Gina Castro learned how to make tamales from local experts. Check out the recipe below from Rocio Mancera to make tamales of your own this holiday season. Some curious Evanstonians and I came in (a little too hungry) on a December winter night, ready...
Picturing Evanston

Most definitely don’t block that door, in the cluster of scrap yards and mechanic shops nestled between Oakton and Main streets. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable...
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding our own businesses – Al’s Deli

Al’s Deli on Noyes Street is struggling to stay in business. “We haven’t paid rent in November and December yet,” co-owner John Pottinger said, ”but we have a GoFundMe campaign that has begun to raise some money to help us.”. The page was started by customer...
ETHS girls basketball: Injury-free Kits lose in tournament opener

The Evanston’s girls basketball scoreboard shows that it’s on a four-game losing streak – but with the vast differences in both how and who the Kits played in Evanston’s 54-46 loss to Benet, an asterisk is likely warranted. (But on Wednesday, ETHS defeated Lincolnway Central 55-37....
EFD training reducing firetruck accident rates

When the Evanston Fire Department goes out on an alarm call, getting to the scene of the emergency quickly can be a matter of life or death – but arriving there safely is just as important. From Jan. 1, 2019, through Nov. 5, 2022, the EFD reported 65 accidents...
