Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues
Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.
I got stuck in Southwest's holiday meltdown. My 'quick' trip took 41 hours, I never made it to my destination, and I don't know when I'll see my bag again.
When Southwest Airlines canceled holiday flights, Brady Goodman-Williams' quick trip home to see his mom became a 41-hour nightmare.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers
Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.
Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelled
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the US during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.Passengers have been stranded at airports over the Christmas period because of the disruption, which Southwest say has been caused by staffing issues.In a statement, the airline admitted it was 'unacceptable'.The US Department of Transportation said it was 'concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays [and] reports of a lack of prompt customer service.'The disruption comes amid wider travel chaos caused by extreme winter weather across the country.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Flights cancelled across Canada as winter storm sweeps countryTragic final video Buffalo woman sent to family as she froze to death in winter stormNFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
A bus from Texas carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrived Tuesday at the gates of the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. – where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.
NorCal couple forced to take 8-hour train ride home after Southwest cancels flight
A Sacramento couple had to take an 8-hour train ride back home as the Southwest flight debacle continues to affect people's holiday travel plans.
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
Pete Buttigieg was warned about airline chaos MONTHS ago
State attorneys general the nation over warned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about 'an escalating pattern of airlines delaying and canceling flights' in August.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
Biden vows to hold airlines accountable for widespread cancellations
President Biden vowed via Twitter Tuesday to hold airlines accountable after thousands of flights were canceled during the holidays following a winter storm.
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
Southwest's cancellation nightmare sends ripples across travel industry with rental car shortages, inflated flight prices, and ongoing delays
A JetBlue passenger whose travel plans fell apart told Insider she blamed displaced Southwest passengers who snatched up tickets on other airlines.
Pete Buttigieg calls out Southwest Airlines in letter, lays out priorities
Pete Buttigieg criticized Southwest over the thousands of flights it recently canceled and laid out four priorities he has for the airline in a letter Thursday.
New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership
New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
Group meditation curbs tragedy on a national level — whether you do it or not: study
Break for meditation, anyone? A study 17 years in the making is being hailed as a landmark in the field of meditation, demonstrating that widespread practice makes a positive impact on the US population — even on those who don’t partake. Published in the World Journal of Science, this research is the “longest and most comprehensive” of dozens of studies that have tested the benefits of meditation, otherwise known as the Maharishi Effect. The theory was named for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who pioneered this research, and founded Maharishi International University and Transcendental Meditation in Fairfield, Iowa, where the new study took place. “What...
Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"
Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
Comments / 0