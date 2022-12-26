ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelled

Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the US during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.Passengers have been stranded at airports over the Christmas period because of the disruption, which Southwest say has been caused by staffing issues.In a statement, the airline admitted it was 'unacceptable'.The US Department of Transportation said it was 'concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays [and] reports of a lack of prompt customer service.'The disruption comes amid wider travel chaos caused by extreme winter weather across the country.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Flights cancelled across Canada as winter storm sweeps countryTragic final video Buffalo woman sent to family as she froze to death in winter stormNFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
Mother Jones

Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership

New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Group meditation curbs tragedy on a national level — whether you do it or not: study

Break for meditation, anyone? A study 17 years in the making is being hailed as a landmark in the field of meditation, demonstrating that widespread practice makes a positive impact on the US population — even on those who don’t partake. Published in the World Journal of Science, this research is the “longest and most comprehensive” of dozens of studies that have tested the benefits of meditation, otherwise known as the Maharishi Effect. The theory was named for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who pioneered this research, and founded Maharishi International University and Transcendental Meditation in Fairfield, Iowa, where the new study took place. “What...
IOWA STATE
Reuters

Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"

Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy