Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Latest Twitter Files show FBI inundated social media site with requests to tackle obscure accounts
The latest Twitter Files claim the FBI inundated the social media network with so many requests to tackle accounts posting 'misinformation' that staffers had to triage the Bureau's emails.
Famed Conservative Actor Leaving Social Media
Photo byPhoto by Glenn Francis of www.PacificProDigital.com. James Woods, the famed film, broadway, and television star who has built a social media brand with his conservative viewpoints, has seemingly announced that he will be leaving social media, including social media giant Twitter.
Piers Morgan's Twitter account was flooded with offensive posts aimed at Ed Sheeran and Queen Elizabeth II after his account was seemingly hacked
Racial slurs, misinformation, and abusive posts were shared with Morgan's 8.3 million Twitter followers.
A couple with 22 active Airbnb properties that bring in $1.3 million in annual revenue said on YouTube that they're planning to 'quit' the platform because they want 'more control'
Sara and Tony Robinson outlined six ways they're trying to get more direct bookings, though they said they will keep their listings live on Airbnb.
Meta staff are hitting out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews because they think his metaverse obsession will 'single-handedly kill' the company
Staff at the Facebook and Instagram owner flooded Blind with negative comments about their CEO on the day he axed 13% of its workforce.
White House denies involvement in Twitter censorship despite 'direct contact' on COVID 'misinformation'
The White House on Friday said the government was "not involved" in any of the content-moderation decisions Twitter made after the Twitter Files revealed censorship of conservatives.
Airbnb suspended almost 4,000 hosts and guests this year for violating its policy against discrimination
Guests perceived as Black had the lowest percentage of their bookings confirmed of all racial groups, according to a new report from Airbnb.
Vox
Fortnite maker Epic Games has to pay $520 million for tricking kids and violating their privacy
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. While your kids were playing Fortnite, Fortnite was playing with consumer protection laws. Epic Games, the maker of the very popular Fortnite series, is paying two of the largest settlements...
Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023
We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
KOLD-TV
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) - When Teresa Robbins’ Facebook account got hacked, someone took over the page and told her friends her son had passed away. And that’s just the beginning of the scam. “It’s showing that my son had died of cancer, and they’re trying to sell this...
Turn to Tara: How to avoid being target by debt collectors on social media
The ways debt collectors can hound consumers is growing, but there are ways you guard yourself.
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
Twitter back online after widespread outage Wednesday night
Social media platform Twitter is back up and running after experiencing a widespread outage Wednesday night that affected thousands of users. According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides the real-time status of various websites and social media platforms, more than 10,000 reports of outages on Twitter were made by U.S. users of the platform. …
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
