Related
The secretive CIA base in the middle of Australia
The true story of Pine Gap... Pine Gap is a CIA facility located near Alice Springs, in Australia’s Northern Territory. Since being established in the 1960s, it has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy.
New satellite image of tunnel in North Korea has the US worried. Here's why
CNN's Barbara Starr reports that US State Department officials are "worried" North Korea may resume nuclear testing after new satellite images show a new tunnel being constructed at a remote testing site.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
As Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices, FCC's Carr warns of 'nightmare scenario’ by China
Senior Republican and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr discussed the "very unique threat" posed by TikTok.
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot accused of conspiracy for training Chinese military pilots
A former U.S. military pilot has been accused by the United States of conspiracy and breaking an arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, "provided training to PRC (People's Republic of China) military...
This Afghan interpreter risked his life for US Marines. Now, they're fighting for him to stay in the US
It was November 2010 and a platoon of Marines was patrolling outside of a village in Helmand Province, Afghanistan -- slowly, and carefully, to avoid accidentally stepping on hidden improvised explosive devices. They walked in a single file line meant to reduce the risk of multiple Marines being taken out in one blast.
US Space Force establishes first foreign command in South Korea as threat from North grows
The US military activated its first Space Force command on foreign soil on Wednesday in South Korea, with the unit's new commander saying he is ready to face any threat in the region.
South Korea defense minister apologizes over failure to down North Korean drones
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup apologized during a parliamentary session Wednesday over a botched military operation to shoot down five North Korean drones that violated South Korea's air space earlier this week.
Japan Has More U.S. Soldiers Than Any Other Nation
According to the Cato Institute, the U.S. has 750 Military bases in 80 countries. Most of these nations only host a few hundred American soldiers. The largest tend to be in Europe. The two exceptions are South Korea and Japan. Japan has 63,690 members of the U.S. military, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible […]
Sand Hills Express
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
North Korea's record-setting missile tests are showing off weapons it has tried to keep hidden for decades
North Korea has a history of underground projects, from subterranean factories to build missiles and nuclear bombs to secret tunnels into South Korea.
MSNBC
Removing the U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate is a bad look
Right-wing lawmakers have succeeded in stripping a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for service members from a gargantuan defense spending bill. The Senate passed the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act — sans Covid vaccination mandate — last week, teeing it up for President Joe Biden to sign. For leaders, foreign...
Some US security officials are considering calling for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell US unit, report says
Some members of the US government's security apparatus are considering the possibility amid "security concerns," the Wall Street Journal reported.
Why the U.S. isn’t ready for a fight in the Indo-Pacific
Pentagon’s promise to shore up its forces in the Pacific in 2023 is meeting skepticism.
techaiapp.com
Nearly 1,000 South Korean Foreign Policy Experts Targeted by North Korean Hackers
At least 892 South Korean foreign policy experts became victims of cyberattacks carried out by North Korean hackers. The attacks were meticulous enough to have tricked some of the foreign policy experts into signing into fake websites, said South Korean authorities on Sunday. Upon signing into the fake websites, the...
Invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture. The year's events have been a harsh wake-up call for Europe, which spent decades in a state of relative ease in terms of nuclear security, enjoying the so-called Cold War "peace dividend".
msn.com
US Speeds Up Timeline in Delisting Threat For Chinese Companies
(Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Chinese companies whose shares list on American stock exchanges to be more transparent with their financial audits. Congress on Friday passed legislation to speed up the timeline for kicking companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if Washington regulators can’t fully review their audit work papers. After months of high-stakes drama, the tension eased last week when the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it gained sufficient access to audit documents from firms in China and Hong Kong for the first time.
defensenews.com
‘Special pay’ keeps Pentagon’s cyber experts from jumping ship
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military is paying tens of millions of dollars each year above set compensation rates to keep sought-after cyber experts onboard and engaged on the digital front lines, according to a federal watchdog. The services “spent at least $160 million on cyber retention bonuses annually” from...
