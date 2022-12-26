ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

These Florida State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 40 seats in the Florida State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 28-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 26 of 40 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
DCF celebrates year of accomplishments, thanks Ron and Casey DeSantis

The First Couple helped usher in a new vision for the Department, says Secretary Shevaun Harris. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is celebrating 2022 as a year dedicated to Florida kids and families. In a statement, Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted a list of accomplishments throughout the year, thanking...
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
DeSantis administration launches investigation into ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has launched an investigation into a Fort Lauderdale venue to determine whether a holiday drag show it hosted exposed children to sexually-explicit acts. The investigation, led by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, was announced in a statement by Jeremy T. Redfern, deputy press secretary […]
Attorney general’s office seeks penalties from Clearwater spa maker

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that were either never delivered, were damaged, or delivered months after they were promised, court records show. Attorney General Ashley Moody charges that Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex,...
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
