wqcs.org
Governor Makes Three Judicial Appointments to the 6th District Court of Appeals
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has made three judicial appointments to the Sixth District Court of Appeal. The appointments fill the three vacancies on the court that were created by the enactment of HB 7027 which takes effect on January 1, 2023. HB 7027 re-vamps Florida’s...
Lawsuit over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14th Amendment-flouting redistricting map scheduled for September
Too little, too late for politicians who lost their seats, and the constituents who supported them
Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered For Slain Law Officer
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at
Governor DeSantis Hints At Possible 2024 Presidential Bid
The Washington Post reports Florida's Governor is restarting his Google and Facebook ads.
Ron DeSantis’ ‘Freedom Blueprint’ touted by school board members as way to elect more conservative candidates
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Wednesday hosted a training session called “Freedom Blueprint” on Monday in Orlando, Florida for school board members and potential candidates.
These Florida State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 40 seats in the Florida State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 28-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 26 of 40 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Florida Gov. DeSantis's office to investigate drag show event for exposing children to inappropriate content
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration is investigating a drag show Christmas event that allegedly exposed children to "sexualized acts."
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
floridapolitics.com
DCF celebrates year of accomplishments, thanks Ron and Casey DeSantis
The First Couple helped usher in a new vision for the Department, says Secretary Shevaun Harris. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is celebrating 2022 as a year dedicated to Florida kids and families. In a statement, Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted a list of accomplishments throughout the year, thanking...
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
floridapolitics.com
Terry Rhodes takes final year-end victory lap with FLHSMV pay raises, more
Raising the base pay for state troopers had been a longtime goal of the Department. Terry Rhodes is spotlighting a list of key achievements as she rounds out her final year as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Rhodes has helmed the department (FLHSMV)...
DeSantis administration launches investigation into ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ show
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has launched an investigation into a Fort Lauderdale venue to determine whether a holiday drag show it hosted exposed children to sexually-explicit acts. The investigation, led by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, was announced in a statement by Jeremy T. Redfern, deputy press secretary […]
Florida taxpayers continue to pay for Governor DeSantis' voter fraud cases - but he keeps on losing all of them
Taxpayers in Florida continue to foot the bill for all the election fraud cases that Governor DeSantis' initiative is fighting for in court, and all of them have been lost so far.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney general’s office seeks penalties from Clearwater spa maker
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that were either never delivered, were damaged, or delivered months after they were promised, court records show. Attorney General Ashley Moody charges that Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex,...
wogx.com
Miya’s Law: Parts of Florida's tenant safety bill go into effect in the new year
Changes are on the way aimed at strengthening the safety of tenants in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 898, or "Miya’s Law," over the summer and key parts go into effect on January 1, 2023.
WCTV
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
wogx.com
Residents of these Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance
The deadline for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Nicole to apply for FEMA assistance is approaching. Residents can visit the agency's website to start the application process, or call 1-800-621-3362.
Florida ranked second highest in the nation in the number of school-related book bans
The state of Florida has the second-highest number of school-related book bans. There have been a total of 566 book bans across 21 Florida districts. Florida is led only by Texas which has recorded 801 book bans across 22 districts. The 21 school districts in Florida with banned books include...
