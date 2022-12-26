Read full article on original website
Pit Bull 'Too Dangerous' to Adopt Loves Cuddles With Grandmother in Cute Vid
More than 1 million TikTok viewers have watched the footage, with one commenting: "Never blame the breed only the owners."
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
WWMTCw
Six-month-old Oakland County kitten euthanized after becoming infected with rabies
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-month-old kitten was humanely euthanized after becoming infected with rabies in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The kitten, which was not vaccinated, was found as a stray six weeks before it was diagnosed with rabies,...
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
pethelpful.com
Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'
TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
pethelpful.com
Farm Kitties' Custom Heated Cat House Is a Game-Changer for Winter
As you can imagine, you and your loved ones aren't the only ones seeking warmth this winter. Outdoor cats will hide in all kinds of warm places, so instead of letting them fend for themselves, @deemjee built a cozy, weather-resistant cat house for the felines on their family's property.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
Authorities are encouraging donations of dog and cat bedding and toys for the animals who are finally getting the care they deserve.
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
Taxidermy firm says it's now becoming more popular- Grieving family chose to turn their pet golden retriever into a rug
A family in Australia whose pet had passed chose to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astounded that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
pethelpful.com
Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her
Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
