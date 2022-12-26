ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
CBS LA

Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pethelpful.com

Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'

TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
ARIZONA STATE
pethelpful.com

Farm Kitties' Custom Heated Cat House Is a Game-Changer for Winter

As you can imagine, you and your loved ones aren't the only ones seeking warmth this winter. Outdoor cats will hide in all kinds of warm places, so instead of letting them fend for themselves, @deemjee built a cozy, weather-resistant cat house for the felines on their family's property.
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
DOPE Quick Reads

Taxidermy firm says it's now becoming more popular- Grieving family chose to turn their pet golden retriever into a rug

A family in Australia whose pet had passed chose to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astounded that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
pethelpful.com

Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE

