When Pokemon Gold and Silver released back in 1999, fans were treated to some really vibrant sprites that took advantage of the Game Boy Color's enhanced palette. A lot of fans have fond memories of those sprites, and Twitter user @limitiv seems to be among them. The artist took 12 of the new Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and "demade" them into a style that would fit in right in Pokemon Gold and Silver! Naturally, they chose Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, but they also included some other new additions, such as Clodsire, Smoliv, and Tandemaus.

3 DAYS AGO