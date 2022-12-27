Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Perfect Game Boy Color Inspired Redesigns
When Pokemon Gold and Silver released back in 1999, fans were treated to some really vibrant sprites that took advantage of the Game Boy Color's enhanced palette. A lot of fans have fond memories of those sprites, and Twitter user @limitiv seems to be among them. The artist took 12 of the new Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and "demade" them into a style that would fit in right in Pokemon Gold and Silver! Naturally, they chose Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, but they also included some other new additions, such as Clodsire, Smoliv, and Tandemaus.
3 mind-boggling animal optical illusions in 2022
Optical illusions have become quite a feature on Creative Bloq this year, so much so that we've had to create a post summing up our favourites of just one type of illusion. This post celebrates the three animal-based optical illusions that melted our minds this year. While all of these...
Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games Banned on Twitch
Escape from Tarkov’s developer, Battlestate Games, recently got banned on Twitch, right in the middle of their New Year celebrations on the platform. StreamerBans, a Twitter account that automatically posts Twitch partner bans, posted a tweet about the situation. The account posted about BattleState’s ban, however, they did not give a reason as to why […] The post Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games Banned on Twitch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The rise, fall, and curious afterlife of splitscreen multiplayer
Charting the winding path of one of video games' most familiar yet unusual features
wegotthiscovered.com
All ‘Warhammer Darktide’ classes, explained
In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. The newest addition to the Warhammer 40K pantheon of video games has arrived. Developed by Fatshark Games, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, a first-person co-op shooter, sees players face off against an army of chaos-worshiping soldiers of the Moebian sixth. The traitorous regiment will attack the players in droves, and the gameplay is very similar to the Warhammer: Vermintide games.
This Is Why Your Old NES Games Flickered
The NES was notoriously sensitive and prone to glitches, with the American version even boasting a major design flaw. Plenty of gamers got frustrated when they lost their progress because someone bumped the surface the console rested on. Most suffered the despair of not having the opportunity to play a title at all because the NES simply wouldn't read the cartridge. Talk to anyone who gamed in the '80s and '90s and you'll hear numerous stories like this.
Kenny Omega details the genesis of his pre-AEW tag team, the Golden Lovers
While Kenny Omega is talking plenty of trash on Will Ospreay ahead of their forthcoming match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, AEW’s “Best Bout Machine” has also found some time to discuss other aspects of professional wrestling, including his run in DDT Pro Wrestling, the promotion he worked for before jumping to New Japan Pro Wrestling […] The post Kenny Omega details the genesis of his pre-AEW tag team, the Golden Lovers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
game-news24.com
Jagat play: Game of the Year 2022 Aroged on the roof of the ruined garden
We finally have time for Game of the Year. We have almost passed 365 days which are considered spectacular in the gaming industry this year. As far as 2022 is concerned, it deserves a re-election in the world as the best gaming season. How come it was? During the 12...
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Popular MMO Just $0.99
Another of Steam's big sales has dropped the price of a hit MMORPG down to the point that it's practically free and only costs less than a dollar. The game in question, Black Desert, has been out for a couple of years now, but considering how it's an MMO, there's plenty to do thanks to continued updates big and small. It usually goes for $9.99, but during this limited-time Steam Sale, it's only $0.99 for the next couple of days.
Wordle Today #560 Hints, Clues and Answer for Saturday, December 31 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete the final puzzle of the year.
ClutchPoints
