ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Perfect Game Boy Color Inspired Redesigns

When Pokemon Gold and Silver released back in 1999, fans were treated to some really vibrant sprites that took advantage of the Game Boy Color's enhanced palette. A lot of fans have fond memories of those sprites, and Twitter user @limitiv seems to be among them. The artist took 12 of the new Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and "demade" them into a style that would fit in right in Pokemon Gold and Silver! Naturally, they chose Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, but they also included some other new additions, such as Clodsire, Smoliv, and Tandemaus.
Creative Bloq

3 mind-boggling animal optical illusions in 2022

Optical illusions have become quite a feature on Creative Bloq this year, so much so that we've had to create a post summing up our favourites of just one type of illusion. This post celebrates the three animal-based optical illusions that melted our minds this year. While all of these...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games Banned on Twitch

Escape from Tarkov’s developer, Battlestate Games, recently got banned on Twitch, right in the middle of their New Year celebrations on the platform. StreamerBans, a Twitter account that automatically posts Twitch partner bans, posted a tweet about the situation. The account posted about BattleState’s ban, however, they did not give a reason as to why […] The post Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games Banned on Twitch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wegotthiscovered.com

All ‘Warhammer Darktide’ classes, explained

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. The newest addition to the Warhammer 40K pantheon of video games has arrived. Developed by Fatshark Games, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, a first-person co-op shooter, sees players face off against an army of chaos-worshiping soldiers of the Moebian sixth. The traitorous regiment will attack the players in droves, and the gameplay is very similar to the Warhammer: Vermintide games.
SVG

This Is Why Your Old NES Games Flickered

The NES was notoriously sensitive and prone to glitches, with the American version even boasting a major design flaw. Plenty of gamers got frustrated when they lost their progress because someone bumped the surface the console rested on. Most suffered the despair of not having the opportunity to play a title at all because the NES simply wouldn't read the cartridge. Talk to anyone who gamed in the '80s and '90s and you'll hear numerous stories like this.
ClutchPoints

Kenny Omega details the genesis of his pre-AEW tag team, the Golden Lovers

While Kenny Omega is talking plenty of trash on Will Ospreay ahead of their forthcoming match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, AEW’s “Best Bout Machine” has also found some time to discuss other aspects of professional wrestling, including his run in DDT Pro Wrestling, the promotion he worked for before jumping to New Japan Pro Wrestling […] The post Kenny Omega details the genesis of his pre-AEW tag team, the Golden Lovers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
game-news24.com

Jagat play: Game of the Year 2022 Aroged on the roof of the ruined garden

We finally have time for Game of the Year. We have almost passed 365 days which are considered spectacular in the gaming industry this year. As far as 2022 is concerned, it deserves a re-election in the world as the best gaming season. How come it was? During the 12...
ComicBook

Steam Sale Makes Popular MMO Just $0.99

Another of Steam's big sales has dropped the price of a hit MMORPG down to the point that it's practically free and only costs less than a dollar. The game in question, Black Desert, has been out for a couple of years now, but considering how it's an MMO, there's plenty to do thanks to continued updates big and small. It usually goes for $9.99, but during this limited-time Steam Sale, it's only $0.99 for the next couple of days.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy