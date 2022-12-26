Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie have grown accustomed to life in the lap of luxury. But that reality for the Chrisley Knows Best stars is about to change drastically, as they are ordered to start their lengthy prison sentences on January 17, 2023. Todd, 53, will be serving 12 years in an all-male Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna which houses men and women and is located two hours away in Jackson, Florida. On June 17, the Chrisleys were convicted by a jury in Northern Georgia on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Although both facilities are described as “minimum security” prisons, HollywoodLife has obtained the handbooks from FCI Pensacola and FCI Marianna. It is not only more time that Todd is facing but a much tougher way of life.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO