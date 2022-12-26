Read full article on original website
Oregon DOJ moves to reimprison wrongly convicted Frank Gable
Five days before Christmas, the Oregon Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reimprison wrongly convicted murder suspect Frank Gable.
2 Oklahoma Brothers Exonerated Decades After Being Wrongfully Convicted In Separate Cases
Malcolm Scott spent more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Turns out, he wasn’t the only person in his family to be wrongfully convicted. Scott and his older brother Corey Atchinson were each convicted of separate murders in the 1990s and spent decades behind bars, before each was exonerated in a disturbing case of justice gone wrong.
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence
The Virginia native will go to prison for his participation in the riots on January 6.
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
Missouri Executes Man For 2005 Murder Of Police Officer Despite Sentencing Controversy
Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005, but said he received the death penalty because of his race. A special prosecutor assigned to the case agreed, but the courts overruled the recommendation. A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer...
Federal judge greenlights Mississippi execution
The scheduled execution of death row inmate Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. will be allowed to proceed, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate denied a stay for Loden as part of a lawsuit challenging Missisisppi’s lethal injection protocol. Loden’s execution is set for Dec. 14 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Justice Dept. report outlines series of mistakes that led to prison beating death of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger
The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General released a report on Wednesday outlining how a series of mistakes by the embattled Bureau of Prisons led to the beating death of imprisoned Boston gangster and convicted murderer James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago.
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty
Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may have had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, but he still has some loose ends to tie up with the federal government. Kilpatrick is still on supervised release — a condition he is now asking a judge to end — and he owes $1.5 million in...
Prisons increasingly offer incarcerated people photo copies of letters instead of the real thing
Prison systems in at least 14 states take all incoming mail and scan it before giving incarcerated recipients photocopies — of letters, cards, drawings from their children, and any other personal mail sent from friends and loved ones — and destroying the originals, according to a report from Prison Policy Initiative (PPI).
Tupac Shakur's Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released from Prison After 37 Years Due to Health Issues
Tupac Shakur's stepfather Mutulu Shakur has been released on parole after spending nearly 37 years in prison, according to records from the Bureau of Prisons. The U.S. Parole Commission granted his request for parole in October — after denying two prior requests in 2016 and in April — in order for Shakur, who has cancer, to spend his remaining days with family.
Emmett Till And His Mother Will Be Awarded Congress' Highest Honor
After passing the Senate in January, a bill passed the House to posthumously award Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley the Congressional Gold Medal. With a unanimous vote, the House passed a bill Wednesday to award the late Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley the Congressional Gold Medal, AP reports.
Colorado man charges in murder for hire case
Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Conditions: What They Can Expect As They Serve Time
Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie have grown accustomed to life in the lap of luxury. But that reality for the Chrisley Knows Best stars is about to change drastically, as they are ordered to start their lengthy prison sentences on January 17, 2023. Todd, 53, will be serving 12 years in an all-male Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna which houses men and women and is located two hours away in Jackson, Florida. On June 17, the Chrisleys were convicted by a jury in Northern Georgia on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Although both facilities are described as “minimum security” prisons, HollywoodLife has obtained the handbooks from FCI Pensacola and FCI Marianna. It is not only more time that Todd is facing but a much tougher way of life.
