ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
KELOLAND TV

Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
PIERRE, SD
Mississippi Today

Federal judge greenlights Mississippi execution

The scheduled execution of death row inmate Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. will be allowed to proceed, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate denied a stay for Loden as part of a lawsuit challenging Missisisppi’s lethal injection protocol. Loden’s execution is set for Dec. 14 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
freightwaves.com

Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty

Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WCAX

Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
MONTPELIER, VT
People

Tupac Shakur's Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released from Prison After 37 Years Due to Health Issues

Tupac Shakur's stepfather Mutulu Shakur has been released on parole after spending nearly 37 years in prison, according to records from the Bureau of Prisons. The U.S. Parole Commission granted his request for parole in October — after denying two prior requests in 2016 and in April — in order for Shakur, who has cancer, to spend his remaining days with family.
KENTUCKY STATE
Essence

Emmett Till And His Mother Will Be Awarded Congress' Highest Honor

After passing the Senate in January, a bill passed the House to posthumously award Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley the Congressional Gold Medal. With a unanimous vote, the House passed a bill Wednesday to award the late Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley the Congressional Gold Medal, AP reports.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado man charges in murder for hire case

Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
DANVILLE, VT
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Conditions: What They Can Expect As They Serve Time

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie have grown accustomed to life in the lap of luxury. But that reality for the Chrisley Knows Best stars is about to change drastically, as they are ordered to start their lengthy prison sentences on January 17, 2023. Todd, 53, will be serving 12 years in an all-male Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna which houses men and women and is located two hours away in Jackson, Florida. On June 17, the Chrisleys were convicted by a jury in Northern Georgia on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Although both facilities are described as “minimum security” prisons, HollywoodLife has obtained the handbooks from FCI Pensacola and FCI Marianna. It is not only more time that Todd is facing but a much tougher way of life.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy