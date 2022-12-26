ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Conservative Actor Leaving Social Media

Photo byPhoto by Glenn Francis of www.PacificProDigital.com. James Woods, the famed film, broadway, and television star who has built a social media brand with his conservative viewpoints, has seemingly announced that he will be leaving social media, including social media giant Twitter.
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
The Windows Club

How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook

Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023

We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
Kendra M.

Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing

Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
TheDailyBeast

NBC News Suspends Reporter Ben Collins for Criticizing Elon Musk

NBC News has suspended reporter Ben Collins from appearing on NBC and MSNBC following his critical tweets about Elon Musk, including one in which he mocked the Twitter CEO for only discovering “who his company’s deputy general counsel was six weeks after he purchased it.” A source familiar with the decision told The Daily Beast that the decision was made to remove him from the air earlier this month. Collins, a former Daily Beast editor and reporter who made news last month when he called on fellow journalists to have a “come-to-Jesus moment” following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado, has been among those at the forefront of reporting on Musk’s moves to permanently suspend the Twitter accounts of media figures who have criticized him on the platform, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, and the popular independent journalist Aaron Rupar. Those reporters were given no explanation other than being told they had violated unspecified Twitter rules.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Beast

Peter Thiel’s Conservative Dating App Floundering After 3 Months

Twelve weeks after its rocky launch, conservative dating app The Right Stuff is still failing to seduce large numbers of right-wing users. In October, the Peter Thiel-backed startup managed to generate 40,000 downloads, according to data from the analytics firm Sensor Tower. But between Nov. 1 and Dec. 20, that figure dropped to just 11,000 downloads.
ARIZONA STATE

