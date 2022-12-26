ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol

Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
TMZ.com

Nev Schulman Explains How His Family Celebrates Both Christmas and Hanukkah

Nev Schulman grew up Jewish, but his wife has him all-in on Christmas ... but Hanukkah also has a special place in his heart. We got the "Catfish" host at LAX and he told our photog he celebrates both December holidays with his wife and kids ... the Schulman household seems pretty fun.
VI TECHNO-HUB

A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences

Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
DoYouRemember?

The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Is More Popular Than Ever This Year

Of all the years for a thin little tree, this is the Charlie Brownest. Viewers first saw Snoopy, Charlie, and friends in a holiday adventure with the December 9, 1965, CBS premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This particular Charlie Brown entry famously had a sad little Christmas tree that got a lot of criticism from the rest of the gang but today it’s receiving a lot of love.
Virginian Review

The Tradition Of Decorating Christmas Trees Approaches The 200-Year-Mark In America

From the time German immigrants brought the Christmas tree decorating tradition to America in 1825 till the present, decorating Christmas trees has a rich history. According to the White House Historical Association, Franklin Pierce (D) became the first U.S. President to have a Christmas tree in the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. President Pierce served from 1853-1857. Macy’s is credited with having the first department store window Christmas decorations at 14th St. in New York City in 1874. Edward Johnson, friend and business associate of Thomas Edison, is credited for being the first to add electric lights to decorate a Christmas tree...
VERMONT STATE
Brooklyn Muse

Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse

The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.
Entertainment Weekly

The best Christmas songs for your holiday season playlist

There are only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas Day, which means you've likely been steeped in holiday music everywhere you go… probably even before Thanksgiving. If you're a Christmas aficionado, you may be fine with your far-from-last listen of "Last Christmas"… but if you love the season, and hate repetition, we've got a soundtrack solution for you.
linesandcolors.com

A Cavalcade of Santas

Our image of Santa Claus comes primarily from the interpretations of illustrators over time. Here are a few examples. Despite the fact hat Nast had given Santa his physical form and Reginald Marsh dressed him in the red suit with white cuffs, I think it’s J.C. Leyendecker to whom we owe our most complete contemporary image of His Jollyness.
kristinkravesbooks.com

Christmas Book Haul

My friends and family spoiled me with books this Christmas and I am so so grateful!. I think Santa got the memo that I am reading all of the SPFBO finalists! I started Scales and Sensibility right away and I am having so much fun with it. Half a Soul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy