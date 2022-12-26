Read full article on original website
Scoot: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Upper Pontalba
Scoot reworks a traditional Christmas classic to reflect the year that was in 2022 in New Orleans government and the trials and tribulations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Christmas Carol “Silent Night”
It’s one of the most emotive Christmas carols. It’s one of the deepest and loveliest, too. It’s “Silent Night.”. But what is the history and meaning of the song beyond its tender qualities? That’s what we’re going to dive into here today. The Song’s...
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
25 Funny Christmas Tweets To Put You In The Holiday Mood
We're broke, so we're giving you the gift of laughter instead.
Children's Christmas play goes hilariously wrong as one kid steals 'baby Jesus': 'Cant stop laughing'
A child playing a sheep in the play decided to go rogue and take the story in a different direction.
Nev Schulman Explains How His Family Celebrates Both Christmas and Hanukkah
Nev Schulman grew up Jewish, but his wife has him all-in on Christmas ... but Hanukkah also has a special place in his heart. We got the "Catfish" host at LAX and he told our photog he celebrates both December holidays with his wife and kids ... the Schulman household seems pretty fun.
Christmas celebrations: Five cultures with unique holiday traditions
Christmastime has come around again, and many cultures and countries celebrate one of the most beloved holidays with their own set of traditions.
What is the Festivus, the holiday ‘for the rest of us’?
Is the aluminum pole up without a single decoration? Has the meatloaf been made?
'Do something good' this Christmas, Pope Francis says
Pope Francis asked people this Christmas to "do something good," during his homily at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Saturday.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Is More Popular Than Ever This Year
Of all the years for a thin little tree, this is the Charlie Brownest. Viewers first saw Snoopy, Charlie, and friends in a holiday adventure with the December 9, 1965, CBS premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This particular Charlie Brown entry famously had a sad little Christmas tree that got a lot of criticism from the rest of the gang but today it’s receiving a lot of love.
We're talking about Bruno again! 'Encanto' brings live Hollywood Bowl concert to Disney+
The original voice cast of the animated feature helped transform the Oscar winning 'Encanto' into a live concert experience at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this fall. The musical event featured an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and special effects. Now, those who didn't get tickets to the Bowl can watch the special on Disney+.
The Tradition Of Decorating Christmas Trees Approaches The 200-Year-Mark In America
From the time German immigrants brought the Christmas tree decorating tradition to America in 1825 till the present, decorating Christmas trees has a rich history. According to the White House Historical Association, Franklin Pierce (D) became the first U.S. President to have a Christmas tree in the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. President Pierce served from 1853-1857. Macy’s is credited with having the first department store window Christmas decorations at 14th St. in New York City in 1874. Edward Johnson, friend and business associate of Thomas Edison, is credited for being the first to add electric lights to decorate a Christmas tree...
Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse
The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.
The best Christmas songs for your holiday season playlist
There are only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas Day, which means you've likely been steeped in holiday music everywhere you go… probably even before Thanksgiving. If you're a Christmas aficionado, you may be fine with your far-from-last listen of "Last Christmas"… but if you love the season, and hate repetition, we've got a soundtrack solution for you.
A Cavalcade of Santas
Our image of Santa Claus comes primarily from the interpretations of illustrators over time. Here are a few examples. Despite the fact hat Nast had given Santa his physical form and Reginald Marsh dressed him in the red suit with white cuffs, I think it’s J.C. Leyendecker to whom we owe our most complete contemporary image of His Jollyness.
Christmas Book Haul
My friends and family spoiled me with books this Christmas and I am so so grateful!. I think Santa got the memo that I am reading all of the SPFBO finalists! I started Scales and Sensibility right away and I am having so much fun with it. Half a Soul...
