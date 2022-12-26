ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

ithaca.com

YMCA’s Gunnar Madison Named To National 30 Under 30 List

Gunnar Madison, Senior Program Director at the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, has been named to the YMCA of the USA’s “30 Under 30” list of accomplished YMCA leaders out of hundreds of nominations from across the country. Gunnar was hired as Director of Health and Wellness in 2021. Since then, his leadership of community programs and strengthening of partnerships with local organizations has contributed to a healthier and more connected community.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Ethics Report Finds Transparency Issues but No Clear Violations

The 60-page ethics report found no clear ethical violations, but it did reveal issues related to transparency in city government. The joint process of reimagining public safety between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca began in 2021 at the direction of former Mayor Svante Myrick. The process began after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, which required every local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan that will maintain public safety and build trust between police and the communities they serve.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Workshop invites teens and elders to connect through stories

In an age when life’s dramas play out in real time on tiny devices, it can be hard to make space for deep conversation, especially with someone from a different generation. A new workshop from Story House Ithaca invites local teens and elders not just to share their stories with one another, but also to craft them into works of art.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

FLH Recognizes December CNA Graduates

Finger Lakes Health congratulates our most recent class of graduates: Jillian Baxter, Ranaesai Bell, Evelyn Chadwick, Qwinasia Grady, Mahoganii Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hubright, Dayshia Malave, Karina Alvarez-Navedp, Alena Spears, Margaret Walsh and Dedrick Wilson. FLH offers a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program that is approved by the New York...
WATERLOO, NY
ithaca.com

TCAT Cuts Service Without More Help from Cornell

Tompkins Consolidated Transit (TCAT) is the backbone of public transportation in the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County. For the past several months, the organization has operated under the pressures of inflation, supply chain issues and staffing shortages which has resulted in TCAT making weekly service cuts. In response to...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)

The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
urbancny.com

Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere

This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Mental Health Association Offering Online Support for People 55 +

The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County is offering. an open group opportunity to folks who are aging and who. are experiencing or who have experienced mental health challenges. This group is open, no-cost and there is no commitment necessary. It is offered Wednesday mornings from 11:00 am – 12:00...
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY

