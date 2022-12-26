Read full article on original website
Madison County considers the future of its solid waste management system
MADISON COUNTY — Madison County is in the process of planning for the long-term future of its solid waste management system. Located on Buyea Road in Canastota, the county landfill site includes the main office, scalehouse, and ARC Recycling Center for haulers. The Madison County Solid Waste Department also...
Fayetteville resident files lawsuit challenging supermarket approval
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – In response to the Fayetteville Planning Board’s approval of plans for the grocery store development at 547 E. Genesee St., village resident Marguerite Ross filed a court challenge on Dec. 7 contending that the board acted arbitrarily, capriciously and illegally on multiple fronts. Ross,...
ithaca.com
YMCA’s Gunnar Madison Named To National 30 Under 30 List
Gunnar Madison, Senior Program Director at the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, has been named to the YMCA of the USA’s “30 Under 30” list of accomplished YMCA leaders out of hundreds of nominations from across the country. Gunnar was hired as Director of Health and Wellness in 2021. Since then, his leadership of community programs and strengthening of partnerships with local organizations has contributed to a healthier and more connected community.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Households Spend 8.4% More than National Average on Common Household Bills
The cost of living is constantly rising and according to a recent report by Doxo, an online third party bill paying company, the average household in Ithaca spends roughly $2,170 a month for the ten most common household bills. Some of the most common household bills in Ithaca are paid...
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
ithaca.com
Ethics Report Finds Transparency Issues but No Clear Violations
The 60-page ethics report found no clear ethical violations, but it did reveal issues related to transparency in city government. The joint process of reimagining public safety between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca began in 2021 at the direction of former Mayor Svante Myrick. The process began after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, which required every local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan that will maintain public safety and build trust between police and the communities they serve.
ithaca.com
Workshop invites teens and elders to connect through stories
In an age when life’s dramas play out in real time on tiny devices, it can be hard to make space for deep conversation, especially with someone from a different generation. A new workshop from Story House Ithaca invites local teens and elders not just to share their stories with one another, but also to craft them into works of art.
Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
ithaca.com
FLH Recognizes December CNA Graduates
Finger Lakes Health congratulates our most recent class of graduates: Jillian Baxter, Ranaesai Bell, Evelyn Chadwick, Qwinasia Grady, Mahoganii Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hubright, Dayshia Malave, Karina Alvarez-Navedp, Alena Spears, Margaret Walsh and Dedrick Wilson. FLH offers a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program that is approved by the New York...
ithaca.com
TCAT Cuts Service Without More Help from Cornell
Tompkins Consolidated Transit (TCAT) is the backbone of public transportation in the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County. For the past several months, the organization has operated under the pressures of inflation, supply chain issues and staffing shortages which has resulted in TCAT making weekly service cuts. In response to...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
ithaca.com
Mental Health Association Offering Online Support for People 55 +
The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County is offering. an open group opportunity to folks who are aging and who. are experiencing or who have experienced mental health challenges. This group is open, no-cost and there is no commitment necessary. It is offered Wednesday mornings from 11:00 am – 12:00...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
WHEC TV-10
Significant damage to house in Gorham after homeowner starts fire trying to thaw frozen pipes
GORHAM, N.Y. – A homeowner trying to thaw frozen pipes in his basement with a heat gun started a fire instead. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies said that’s what happened Christmas night at a home in Gorham. People at the house on County Road 11 were able to put out the fire, but it reignited causing significant damage to the home.
