Georgia State

mahoningmatters.com

N. Carolina governor reviews TikTok use on employee devices

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson came after two key state...
mahoningmatters.com

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Lancaster Online/LNP. December 21, 2022. Editorial: The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House is unseemly. Instead of “yea” and “nay,” we fully expect members of the Pennsylvania House to start saying “nuh-uh,” “shut up” and “you shut up,” while sticking out their tongues.
WTVM

Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1

LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement. But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are...
mahoningmatters.com

States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation

State governments emerging from the coronavirus pandemic built historic cash surpluses as inflation in prices and wages drove up sales and income tax collections. Now many states are reaping another reward: banking millions of dollars off those surpluses as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with higher interest rates. “We’re catching...
mahoningmatters.com

Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election...
Monroe Local News

Tyrone Oliver to lead Georgia’s prison system in the New Year

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced his selection of Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver to become commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, effective Jan. 1. “I am … grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting Georgians at the...
FOX 28 Spokane

Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge has postponed a court hearing for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner ordered that former District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s court appearance for Thursday will be held later. No new date was set. Johnson is charged with violating her oath of office and hindering police investigating Arbery’s killing. Three white men in pickup trucks chased the unarmed Black man before one of them fatally shot Arbery in 2020. All three were later convicted of murder. One of them, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson. Johnson denies any wrongdoing.
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
WXIA 11 Alive

New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
mahoningmatters.com

Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83

Duey “Duke” Wright, a radio mogul who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation, has died. He was 83. Wright passed away on Dec. 21, according to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services posted on the Green Bay Press-Gazette's website. As a child, Wright would...
