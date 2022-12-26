Read full article on original website
N. Carolina governor reviews TikTok use on employee devices
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson came after two key state...
What new Georgia laws go into effect January 1, 2023?
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
The Georgia Grand Jury's Investigation Into Trump's Election Involvement Is Close to Conclusion
Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Lancaster Online/LNP. December 21, 2022. Editorial: The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House is unseemly. Instead of “yea” and “nay,” we fully expect members of the Pennsylvania House to start saying “nuh-uh,” “shut up” and “you shut up,” while sticking out their tongues.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement. But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are...
Run-off Election in Georgia Sent A Clear Message: The John Lewis Voting Rights Act Must Be Passed
To quote the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, elections can have consequences. “The vote is extremely important; one could even say it is sacred. In a democratic society, it is our most effective and effective nonviolent tool. And we must put it to use,” Lewis continued.
States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation
State governments emerging from the coronavirus pandemic built historic cash surpluses as inflation in prices and wages drove up sales and income tax collections. Now many states are reaping another reward: banking millions of dollars off those surpluses as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with higher interest rates. “We’re catching...
Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay
Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election...
Better Broadband for Schools, Families: Georgia to Use COVID Aid to Boost Access
Dozens of Georgia counties with spotty access to high-speed internet will be eligible for a $250 million pot of grant funding available through last year’s federal pandemic relief aid. Georgia’s U.S. senators promoted the funding on Dec. 1, saying the money could boost connections for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in rural areas […]
Tyrone Oliver to lead Georgia’s prison system in the New Year
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced his selection of Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver to become commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, effective Jan. 1. “I am … grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting Georgians at the...
22 times Georgians did terrific things for each other in 2022, Year in Review
ATLANTA - As the year comes to a close, what better time to reflect over some of the positivity we have seen around the metro Atlanta area? There were so many beautiful moments FOX 5 Atlanta had the pleasure to capture throughout 2022. It was incredibly hard to narrow it down to just 22.
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge has postponed a court hearing for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner ordered that former District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s court appearance for Thursday will be held later. No new date was set. Johnson is charged with violating her oath of office and hindering police investigating Arbery’s killing. Three white men in pickup trucks chased the unarmed Black man before one of them fatally shot Arbery in 2020. All three were later convicted of murder. One of them, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson. Johnson denies any wrongdoing.
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments...
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83
Duey “Duke” Wright, a radio mogul who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation, has died. He was 83. Wright passed away on Dec. 21, according to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services posted on the Green Bay Press-Gazette's website. As a child, Wright would...
