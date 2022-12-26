Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
North Alabama Road Conditions
The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. Family Loses...
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
wbrc.com
Winds carry the smell of the Moody landfill fire westward
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham as the smoke from the fire burning underneath the ground at an environmental landfill in Moody seems to be traveling west. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says southeast winds are pulling the...
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
wbrc.com
Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
wbrc.com
ADEM monitoring the Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Claire County that has been burning for over a month. While there is no update on what’s burning beneath...
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
