ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Deadly Wreck Victim Identified

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

North Alabama Road Conditions

The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. Family Loses...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Winds carry the smell of the Moody landfill fire westward

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham as the smoke from the fire burning underneath the ground at an environmental landfill in Moody seems to be traveling west. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says southeast winds are pulling the...
MOODY, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others

An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
ASHVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

ADEM monitoring the Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Claire County that has been burning for over a month. While there is no update on what’s burning beneath...
MOODY, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy