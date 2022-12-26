Read full article on original website
Post Falls considering changes to zoning approval criteria
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 to amend zoning approval criteria, a move expected to make the criteria more clear and concise, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This has been in...
Democrats seated on Spokane County Commission for first time in 16 years
(The Center Square) – Next week, the Spokane County Commission will have two Democrats at the meeting table for the first time since 2006. Amber Waldref and Chris Jordan will join Republicans Al French, Josh Kerns and Mary Kuney in lawmaking after winning their respective races in November. The...
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
14 acres of protection added to Drewes Farm on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy has announced that 14 acres of land will be added to protect the Drewes Farm on the upper South Hill in Spokane. A YMCA facility is set to be added in the area of the farm. The property is next to a 15-acre parcel that borders the Ben Burr Trail. The farm’s...
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation land is an indicator that criminal activity continues despite increased security, he said. Although there is a...
Catalytic converter thefts decline five months after Washington law takes effect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of catalytic converter thefts is starting to go down in Spokane, and the manager of Action Recycling and Spokane Police says it’s due to a new Washington law that’s making it harder for thieves to sell them. “We require the title or the registration for the vehicle that the catalytic converter came off of,” said...
Spokane Ethics Commission dismisses ethics complaint against city council president
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint that Council President Breean Beggs acted wrongfully by sending information to his peers and city staff about three organizations vying to manage a new homeless shelter. "The ruling speaks for itself,” stated Beggs in an email to...
Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region
SPOKANE Wash. — Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
'When it strikes it happens quickly:' Homes flood as Spokane warms up
SPOKANE, Wash. - The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
City of Spokane asking residents to keep storm drains clear
As the temperatures start to warm and the snow begins to melt, the City of Spokane is asking residents to keep storm drains clear in order to avoid flooding. To find a storm drain near you, click here.
One system leaves another moves in – Mark
We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
‘It’s devastating’: Frozen pipes burst, causing damage to Stevens Elementary classrooms
Teachers at Stevens Elementary are without their classroom staples, but the community is banding together in hopes of getting all of their belongings replaced.
Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
Westbound I-90 fully blocked in Post Falls following officer-involved shooting
POST FALLS, Idaho - I-90 westbound near Post Falls will remain closed for most of the day after a suspect in multiple apparently intentional hit-and-run crashes was involved in a crash with a Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) vehicle. Officers responded and found the suspect in the 700 block of...
Spokane Fire Department advises what to do if pipes burst
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is advising residents on what to do if your pipes burst from the cold. SFD says 9-1-1 dispatchers have received over 60 calls related to burst pipes, broken sprinklers, and water flow alarms just in the last 48 hours. They’re asking folks to not call the emergency line if a burst pipe is...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Spokane?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
