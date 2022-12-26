(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation land is an indicator that criminal activity continues despite increased security, he said. Although there is a...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO