Spokane Valley, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation land is an indicator that criminal activity continues despite increased security, he said. Although there is a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region

SPOKANE Wash. —  Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'When it strikes it happens quickly:' Homes flood as Spokane warms up

SPOKANE, Wash. - The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One system leaves another moves in – Mark

We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire Department advises what to do if pipes burst

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is advising residents on what to do if your pipes burst from the cold. SFD says 9-1-1 dispatchers have received over 60 calls related to burst pipes, broken sprinklers, and water flow alarms just in the last 48 hours. They’re asking folks to not call the emergency line if a burst pipe is...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

