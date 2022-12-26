Read full article on original website
Downtown Columbus shooting under investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police responded Thursday afternoon to a shooting in Columbus. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said the incident began at approximately 1:41 at the Candlewood Apartments in downtown Columbus. He said the victim is in poor condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout
No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderwoman expected to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police. 33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the...
wtva.com
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
WDAM-TV
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
wtva.com
The Lyric celebrates 110 years in downtown Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Theatre is celebrating The Lyric as the building turns 110-years-old this year. "It's somewhat the same stage as it was in the beginning," Tom Booth said as he spoke about the structural updates inside the theatre over the last century. Booth is the...
wtva.com
Fire at Shuqualak lumber mill extinguished
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - The fire at the Shuqualak lumber mill is out, Assistant Fire Chief Harry Jenkins said Wednesday morning. He said firefighters managed to save the facility’s powerhouse and streamlines. The mill’s three dry kilns will fire up when workers return to work next Tuesday, he said....
Commercial Dispatch
Who runs the city? New chief says it won’t be criminals
“I met this young man when he was around 19 years old,” said retired New Orleans Police Department Lt. Ira Thomas. “… When he learned I was a police officer, he kind of latched onto me. He wanted to know everything about being a police officer.”. The...
wtva.com
Tupelo Salvation Army trying to reach red kettle goal
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022. Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round. “And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."
wtva.com
Fulton boil water lift may come Thursday
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton expected to lift its boil water alert sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening, according to Mayor Emily Quinn. However, that may have to wait until sometime on Thursday. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings...
KXII.com
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
(KXII) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said two escapees, Tyler Payne and Traverro McElroy, were missing when jail officials performed a headcount on Christmas morning. Witnesses said they saw one of the inmates push a van into Fork Lake off Texas Highway 154 and then got into a silver or white Toyota or Honda.
Commercial Dispatch
Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case
Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
wtva.com
Cason Water lifts boil notice
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cason Water District lifted its boil water notice Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. Cason issued the alert during the Christmas weekend after a broken water line left more than 1,700 customers in Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little or no water.
