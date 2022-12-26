ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
MURRAY, UT
kmyu.tv

AMBER Alert for Layton teen canceled; suspect, victim found in Nebraska

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Layton authorities have canceled the Amber Alert issued Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Layton City Police Department, the teen subject of the AMBER Alert was located safely -- two states away -- where he and his alleged abductor were found sitting in a car at a gas station.
LAYTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake police respond to argument, shooting at housing complex for homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement said they took one suspect into custody after a possible self-defense shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they were dispatched to Palmer Court, a supportive housing complex for homeless individuals located at 999 South Main Street, at 2:48 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy