Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
Woman hospitalized with broken bones, fractured skull after sledding accident in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A young woman was hospitalized after a bad sledding accident in Provo. Kyliee Young said her friends and boyfriend invited her to go sledding on Dec. 16. She joked that she really wanted to stay home and watch movies, but she mustered up the energy to go have a good time.
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
Lanes shut down due to several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington forced lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. Three separate crashes were reported in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on US 89 around milepost 397, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol. Roden said six to...
AMBER Alert for Layton teen canceled; suspect, victim found in Nebraska
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Layton authorities have canceled the Amber Alert issued Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Layton City Police Department, the teen subject of the AMBER Alert was located safely -- two states away -- where he and his alleged abductor were found sitting in a car at a gas station.
3 critically injured in Rose Park crash; police investigating alcohol, speed as factors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition late Monday night after a dramatic, two-car crash in Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. The incident happened in the area of 600 North and 900 West shortly before 10:45 p.m. A Salt Lake...
Salt Lake police respond to argument, shooting at housing complex for homeless
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement said they took one suspect into custody after a possible self-defense shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they were dispatched to Palmer Court, a supportive housing complex for homeless individuals located at 999 South Main Street, at 2:48 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
Partnered with Utah Naloxone, officers perform 600th opioid overdose reversal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Six hundred people have been saved from an overdose in Utah with the help of law enforcement and the overdose reversal agent Naloxone. Utah Naloxone, a harm reduction non-profit organization, has provided the medicine to multiple partners throughout the state for years. “You were...
Police share resources for victims as domestic violence calls spike during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A spike in domestic violence calls are received during the holiday season, according to Salt Lake City police. There are a number of reasons for the increase — in the winter, people spend more time indoors with the added stress of kids being home from school and extended family coming to town.
