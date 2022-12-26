Read full article on original website
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China
New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans
China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Biden administration steps up COVID-19 protocols for travelers from China
Travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test before entering the United States starting Jan. 5, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
The West must wake up to China's threat
China is now, without question, the single biggest threat to our security and the freedoms many of us have taken for granted. The evidence for this rests in China's appalling behavior over a number of years. Beijing poses a clear and present threat to Britain and our allies. During the...
The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait
It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge
Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
Chinese officials say it’s fine to go to work with COVID as researchers warn the country may be seeing a million cases a day
China could be seeing as many as one million COVID cases a day, according to predictions from analytics firm Airfinity.
China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
China Outshines U.S. in South Pacific as Global Scramble for Bases Heats Up
China has extensive economic interests abroad and is seeking a global military presence to protect them and to project power - including in the South Pacific.
Saudi Arabia is lavishly hosting China's Xi Jinping, cozying up to a key US rival in a move likely to infuriate the White House
Saudi Arabia is seeking closer ties with China as it seeks to steer a foreign policy more independent of the US.
China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers
BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.
Xi urges steps to 'protect' lives as China battles Covid wave
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials on Monday to take steps to protect lives in his first public remarks on COVID-19 since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month. Having mostly cut itself off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, China is now experiencing the planet's...
Covid in China: People rush to book travel as borders finally reopen
Chinese people have rushed to book overseas travel after Beijing announced it would reopen its borders next month. Passport applications for Chinese citizens wishing to travel internationally will resume from 8 January, the immigration administration said. It follows an announcement on Monday that ended almost three years of strict quarantine...
Taiwan Vows to 'Deter Threats' After China Launches Dozens of Fighter Jets
The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense on Monday reported 71 Chinese aircraft near Taiwan, prompting a response from President Tsai Ing-Wen.
