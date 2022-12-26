Read full article on original website
Jerry Frederick Powell
Jerry Frederick Powell, 84, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on December 23, 2022, at Doctors West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on November 13, 1938, in Meigs County, Ohio, son of the late Morgan and Clara Bird Powell. Jerry was a member of the Ravenswood Church of God,...
Robert Allen McMurray
Robert Allen McMurray, 85, Albany, passed away Wednesday December 21, 2022, at. the Darst Group Home, Pomeroy, Ohio. He was born May 29, 1937, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, the son of the late. James David “Jasper” and Maude Elenora Pearson McMurray. He served 4 years each in. both...
Cody Edward Taylor
Cody Edward Taylor, 28, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1994, in Jacksonville, NC, a son of Mark Edward Taylor and Dawn Marie Shuler Roush. He loved spending time and playing games with his family and shooting guns/target practice with his...
Mary A. Moore
Mary A. Moore, 56, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at Holzer Meigs E.R. in Pomeroy. Mary was born on October 17, 1966 in Pomeroy Ohio. She was the daughter of late Donald Lee and Betty Irene Frederick Moore. Mary had a love of music, learning to play numerous instruments and was a member of the band Bad Habit. She was known for her big hair, big smile and being dressed to the nines. She could carry on a conversation with people of any age and was very caring and joyful. She loved to entertain people and anytime she was somewhere with a stage…she’d end up on it! More than anything else, she loved her kids and grandkids.
Meigs County hunters harvest 2,920 deer in the 2022-23 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an...
The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session December 22, 2022
The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session December 22, 2022. POMEROY- The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session. Present were President, Jimmy Will; Vice-President, Shannon Miller; Member, Zachary Manuel and Clerk, Tonya Edwards. Also present were Treasurer, Tim Ihle; Sheriff, Scott Fitch and Frank Stewart, Task Force Director.
