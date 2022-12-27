Ukraine news – live: Putin ally predicts war between EU nations in bizarre tirade

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil conflict in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.

In his list of outlandish predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which in turn would collapse.

Mr Medvedev, deputy head of Mr Putin’s advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Mr Putin was prime minister.

The bizarre thread captured the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who responded to Vladimir Putin ‘s ally by calling his geopolitical forecasting “epic”.

It comes after Mr Putin has met with his closest international ally Alexander Lukashenko twice in 24 hours, in meetings at which the Belarusian president said “many issues were finalised”.

There are fears that Belarus could be dragged actively into the war in Ukraine , after Mr Putin used it as a staging ground for his invasion in February.