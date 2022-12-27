ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Putin ally predicts war between EU nations in bizarre tirade

By Arpan Rai,Andy Gregory and Emily Atkinson
 3 days ago

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil conflict in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.

In his list of outlandish predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which in turn would collapse.

Mr Medvedev, deputy head of Mr Putin’s advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Mr Putin was prime minister.

The bizarre thread captured the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who responded to Vladimir Putin ‘s ally by calling his geopolitical forecasting “epic”.

It comes after Mr Putin has met with his closest international ally Alexander Lukashenko twice in 24 hours, in meetings at which the Belarusian president said “many issues were finalised”.

There are fears that Belarus could be dragged actively into the war in Ukraine , after Mr Putin used it as a staging ground for his invasion in February.

Peon
3d ago

Russian Army can't decide on it's own underwear. And, it is impossible to de Nazify the Russian new territories ruled by the newly emerged Russkies Nazis. It is = Hitler saying that his goal was to de Nazify England in 1940.OnlynRusdian under developed brain can conceive such absurdity.

Reply(13)
22
a z
3d ago

Belarus is a vessel state of Russia. It will be interesting. If Belarus attacks Ukraine it's done for. Belarus people will fight against their puppet government.

Reply(2)
9
Man App
3d ago

Putin burned too many bridges to be trusted. The only way for a peace treaty would probably be for him to step down.

Reply
17
