ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelled

Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the US during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.Passengers have been stranded at airports over the Christmas period because of the disruption, which Southwest say has been caused by staffing issues.In a statement, the airline admitted it was 'unacceptable'.The US Department of Transportation said it was 'concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays [and] reports of a lack of prompt customer service.'The disruption comes amid wider travel chaos caused by extreme winter weather across the country.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Flights cancelled across Canada as winter storm sweeps countryTragic final video Buffalo woman sent to family as she froze to death in winter stormNFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
Mother Jones

Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up their top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s very own John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the no. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"

Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
TEXAS STATE
HeySoCal

Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen

Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the airline had canceled 2,573 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hero Florida teacher helps reunite travellers with missing bags amid Southwest luggage chaos

A Florida teacher helped dozens of stranded travellers across the US find their bags after the chaotic Holiday weekend. Brittany Loubier-Vervisch became an unlikely Santa the day after Christmas at the Tampa International Airport, Insider first reported. The science teacher had cancelled a Christmas trip to see her family amid a weekend of thousands of flight cancellations stemming from historic winter storm Elliot. The teacher and her husband opted for a last-minute hiking trip to Tucson before calling it off about thirty minutes before it was officially cancelled by Southwest Airlines. In a never-ending line with her husband trying...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy