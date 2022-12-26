Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been cancelled across the US during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.Passengers have been stranded at airports over the Christmas period because of the disruption, which Southwest say has been caused by staffing issues.In a statement, the airline admitted it was 'unacceptable'.The US Department of Transportation said it was 'concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays [and] reports of a lack of prompt customer service.'The disruption comes amid wider travel chaos caused by extreme winter weather across the country.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Flights cancelled across Canada as winter storm sweeps countryTragic final video Buffalo woman sent to family as she froze to death in winter stormNFL players dig cars out of snow after returning to Buffalo during blizzard

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO