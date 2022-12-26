The Top Parenting Mistake To Avoid With Big Feelings and Unwanted Behaviors. As a parent, when your child is being unkind or exhibiting other unwanted behaviors is your first instinct to correct their behavior? Big feelings can bring about a host of unwanted behaviors in our kids and trigger a number of responses from us. As parents we want our kids to be kind and happy — and when they’re not, we can think that something has gone wrong or that we’ve done something wrong. This leads us to try to solve the “problem” that is causing the BIG feelings.

5 DAYS AGO