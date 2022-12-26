ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments

Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Weld leads state in surging demand for SNAP food benefits

The Weld County Department of Human Services says its staff have worked overtime, after hours and weekends to meet an unprecedented demand for food assistance recently.Weld is leading the state with the highest increase - a 48% jump - in applications for SNAP, the federal food assistance program also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and formerly called food stamps.  Weld is currently serving 14,436 SNAP cases, compared to managing 9,763 cases in 2019. The average SNAP benefit pre-pandemic was $290 per month, now it's $490.Weld's Assistance Payments Division Director Andie Garnand said, "Weld County, we're approving and adding...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KXLY

Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry

WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Child Tax Credit Was a Little Too Subtle

Why doesn’t anyone care about the expanded child tax credit? A $100 billion policy—effective, important, elegantly designed, competently managed, and noncontroversial—is gone, at least for now. And nobody, save for a few politicians and wonks, seems to have noticed or to care. The expanded child tax credit...
COLORADO STATE

