Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments
Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
Federal cost-of-living adjustment to decrease SNAP, other DCFS benefits in 2023
Some throughout Louisiana who receive food stamps and other federal aid will see decreased benefits in the new year due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
Eight days until new $914 direct payment arrives for millions – exact date for the boosted amount
ONLY eight days remain until millions of Americans will receive the first Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment for 2023. The check – worth up to $914 – comes on December 30 and reflects the new boosted SSI benefit amount for next year. Why is the payment early?. Typically,...
Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them
MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Here's Why Further Payments Could Exacerbate Present Situation
As they continue to face persistent inflation, Americans are strongly in support of another round of stimulus cheques. However, experts continue to caution that further release of payments would continue to exacerbate the situation.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive in 11 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
Social Security update: Maximum monthly payment of $4,194 to arrive in just eight days for millions
A portion of Social Security beneficiary recipients are set to receive their monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194 in only eight days.
Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022
Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments -- aka stimulus checks -- in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to...
Couple Hit with Surprise $10K Tax Bill After $8,400 Mortgage Payment Jump
A couple was left stewing recently after they got a surprise tax bill from their mortgage lending company. The home, which was purchased in the past couple of months originally came with a $635,000 mortgage loan attached allowing monthly payments of $3,500 based on the homeowner's qualifications.
9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief
Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
Average Social Security retirement benefit fell short by 46% in 2022. Here are the costs that went up the most
High inflation outpaced a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment this year. Here's the prices that rose the fastest for households ages 65 and up. Amid record high inflation, stretching Social Security benefit checks became more difficult in 2022. Even as a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment went into effect in January, the...
Weld leads state in surging demand for SNAP food benefits
The Weld County Department of Human Services says its staff have worked overtime, after hours and weekends to meet an unprecedented demand for food assistance recently.Weld is leading the state with the highest increase - a 48% jump - in applications for SNAP, the federal food assistance program also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and formerly called food stamps. Weld is currently serving 14,436 SNAP cases, compared to managing 9,763 cases in 2019. The average SNAP benefit pre-pandemic was $290 per month, now it's $490.Weld's Assistance Payments Division Director Andie Garnand said, "Weld County, we're approving and adding...
Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
The Child Tax Credit Was a Little Too Subtle
Why doesn’t anyone care about the expanded child tax credit? A $100 billion policy—effective, important, elegantly designed, competently managed, and noncontroversial—is gone, at least for now. And nobody, save for a few politicians and wonks, seems to have noticed or to care. The expanded child tax credit...
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
