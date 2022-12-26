Read full article on original website
Massive storm death toll rises, flight delays continue across the country
Airports all across the U.S. were suffering from cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.
LOOK BACK: Central Texas’ top weather stories of 2022
From record heat to an ice storm, with a tornado outbreak in between, 2022 brought a lot of wild weather to Central Texas. Here's a look back at some of the biggest weather stories of the year.
Texas non-profit wants your help to bring the Mexican Wolf back home
The Mexican Wolf once ranged across much of West Texas, but its population has fallen in recent years. A new non-profit is hoping to fix that issue.
Family of high school band marching at Rose Parade charters bus after Southwest cancellation
Students in the Vista Ridge Ranger Band have the chance to perform at one of the world's most famous parades - and their families won't let a Southwest cancelation keep them from seeing the event in person.
Williamson County director named Texas Juvenile Justice Board chair
Gov. Greg Abbott has named Scott Matthew, the Executive Director and Chief Juvenile Probation Officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services, as the new Chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board.
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second-degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on Dec. 6, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials said...
Year-in-review: KXAN’s top videos of 2022
2022 was a big year for Texas, and KXAN's YouTube reflects the state's high-interest stories. Here are the 10 videos that had the most views and interactions this year.
